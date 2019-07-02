Triple Broadway World Award-Winner Rebecca Perry Brings Her Latest Show To The Edinburgh Fringe

This is the Golden Age of Cinema, where stars and dreams are made.... but not without some serious trailblazing, take-no-prisoners, feminine chutzpah!! Join Judy Garland, Bette Davis, Lucille Ball and Betty Hutton - four formidable female megastars - for an evening of scandalous headlines and marvellous melodies.

Exuding a magnetic stage quality all of her own, critically acclaimed Toronto creator and performer Rebecca Perry lovingly portrays these larger than life characters for Gilded Balloon audiences. Perry brings all she admires in the legends of yesteryear's unusual lives and groundbreaking careers to the fore; with generous helpings of the humour that allowed these women to excel in an industry set against them, and room-rousing renditions of iconic songs such as "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "You Can't Get a Man with a Gun" delivering the icing on the cake.

These were women who broke with convention and refused to be "just another ingénue". In 1930s Hollywood, the studio contract model ruled the filmmaking industry. Each in their signature style, Judy through to Bette went their own way and started something bigger, perhaps, than even they knew. Channelling rather than impersonating these inimitable women, Perry beautifully inhabits figures who not only had a remarkable influence on the history of cinema, but whose courage and convictions very much resonate today. With gender equality an ever present issue in contemporary Hollywood, this show nods to battles still being fought, as well as delicately endorsing female empowerment, body positivity, optimism and self-worth.

From Judy to Bette: The Stars of Old Hollywood sold out its premiere run in Toronto at the 2016 Next Stage Theatre Festival, coming away with a nomination for the Broadway World Award for Best Independent Production. It then went on tours to four Canadian provinces, and two regional tours of England.

Speaking of strong women, it takes one to know one. Triple Broadway World award-winner Rebecca Perry is perhaps best known for her multi award-winning, sell-out solo show Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl and its sequel, Adventures of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl both of which took Edinburgh Fringe by storm. Her Edinburgh Fringe debut Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl sold out its entire run at Gilded Balloon for the 2015 Fringe, had a performance added due to popular demand and was filmed in front of a live audience and aired on Bell Fibe TV, a national channel in Canada. Film and television credits include the major motion pictures Best Friend From Heaven, alongside Kris Kristofferson (Amazon Prime UK) and Forest Fairies, alongside Simon Callow (now available on Amazon Prime UK & US). She also has a recurring role on the Netflix show Ponysitters Club, and its follow-up feature film (airing internationally on Netflix). This year, Perry starred in the web-series A Gay Victorian Affair, which gained an immediate following and is getting ready to film a second season, and she played a lead character in TV's Haunted Hospitals. In 2016, she was awarded a Harold Award, celebrating both her creative and entrepreneurial spirit - an accolade her iconic heroines would surely be proud of her for.

Rebecca Perry performs 'From Judy to Bette: The Stars of Old Hollywood' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 31st July - 26th August (not 7th, 14th, 21st). For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/from-judy-to-bette-the-stars-of-old-hollywood





