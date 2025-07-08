Tove Lo, Sebastian Croft, and More Join Digital Cast of THE FIT PRINCE at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A line-up of video appearances has been revealed for the upcoming Edinburgh Fringe spectacular The Fit Prince (who gets switched on the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here)), playing at the Edinburgh Festival this August before transferring to London’s King Head this winter.

Whilst the story unfolds live on stage, performed by Linus Karp & Joseph Martin, a parade of multimedia guest stars will add lashings of extra sparkle, chaos and camp to the already outrageous love story. Featuring pop royalty, cult TV stars and drag icons, this supporting digital cast includes:

Tove Lo (Grammy-nominated pop star, "Habits", “Cool Girl”, “2 Die 4”) as The Prime Minister of Swedonia – marking her first theatrical role with a delightfully surreal digital cameo.

Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper, Game of Thrones, Horrible Histories) as Prince Balthazar of Bashington

Malte Gårdinger (Young Royals) as Prince Carsten of Markden

Joshua Whitehouse (The Knight Before Christmas, Poldark) as Simon, Jacob’s Fiancé

Misia Butler (Kaos, Everything I Know About Love) as Prince Henry of the United Kingdom

Jeremy McClain (Pose) as Prince Laurie of New York City

Kate Butch (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK) as Angela Merkel

Geri Allen (Operation Mincemeat) reprises her acclaimed role as The Queen of England from Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story

Julia Bender (Swedish screen actor) as Princess Tonelia

Max Lindsay as Gay Fan 3

Kate Marlais as Orphans and BAAB Vocalist

Sam Carlyle as BAAB Vocalist

This stellar line-up brings together a mostly queer and delightfully pan-global mix of talent including trans and non-binary performers, Swedish royalty (of the pop and screen variety – a fitting nod to Linus Karp’s home country and the fictional setting of Swedonia), and fan-favourite faces from some of the internet’s most beloved TV moments.

On her digital appearance, Tove Lo commented “I’m The Prime Minister of Swedonia, bitch.”

The Fit Prince (who gets switched on the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here)) is the latest unhinged creation from Awkward Prods – the team behind cult Fringe hits Gwyneth Goes Skiing and Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story. A camp, chaotic romcom set in the fictional kingdom of Swedonia, it’s a queer parody of the holiday movie genre – with real-life couple Linus Karp and Joseph Martin (who are also getting married for real at the Festival, in front of a live audience) playing a prince in need of a spouse and the reluctant New York baker drafted in to make his wedding cake. It’s the first time the pair have played romantic leads opposite each other on stage. The show features original music by Leland, whose credits include work with Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue and Selena Gomez, as well as being the resident songwriter and producer for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The show is a co-production between Awkward Productions and Kings Head Theatre, in association with Daddy’s Money, and will transfer to the Kings Head from 2 December 2025.