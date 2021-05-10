Tickets Released For AREA OF A CIRCLE From Dundee Rep

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have announced that tickets for Area of a Circle are now released and available to book online on www.dundeerep.co.uk/whats-on.

Area of a Circle is a special one-off live music performance featuring SAY Award winner Kathryn Joseph who will be joined on stage by her friends and fellow Dundee musicians Su Shaw (SHHE), Andrew Wasylyk and Siôn Parkinson. A celebration of Dundee, friendship and coming together in music, the performance will be live streamed from Dundee Rep stage, co-directed by Dundee Rep Artistic Director Andrew Panton and Associate Director Jess Thorpe.

Area of a Circle offers audiences a fascinating insight into the recent lives of Kathryn, who moved to Dundee just before the global pandemic brought to the world to a standstill, and her friends during an unprecedented time for artists. It's an evening of songs, stories and a conversation about the influence of Dundee on their creative process. It is also a celebration of the return of live music.

The performance is presented as part of Rep Studios, a new digital platform from Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, showcasing a season of theatre, dance, and music which celebrates Dundee's distinctive cultural voice within a wider world facing change and evolution driven by these unique times.

Associate Director Jess Thorpe said: "We are delighted to be bringing such a unique event to Rep Studios and to have music on the stage at the Rep. It is exciting to be hosting a live event and to know that an audience will be watching in real time along with us at home. It feels like an opportunity to celebrate Dundee and some of the amazing musicians that live and work here as well as a moment to reflect on the last year and its impact on performance."

Musician Kathryn Joseph said: "I feel very lucky to get to be part of a live gig happening again after so long a time and for it to be in the Dundee Rep and with my beautiful friends who also live here, makes it even more special for me. I really cannot wait."

Kathryn Joseph is a Scottish singer-songwriter and musician. Her debut album, Bones You Have Thrown Me and Blood I've Spilled, won the 2015 Scottish Album of the Year Award. She's worked with director, actor and musician Cora Bissett on the stage version of Emma Donoghue's book Room, for which she wrote music. It was produced by Theatre Royal Stratford East and Dublin's Abbey Theatre, in association with National Theatre of Scotland and Covent Garden Productions.

In 2017, Joseph collaborated with Marcus Mackay and The Twilight Sad's James Graham on the project Out Lines. Their debut album Conflats was released in October 2017. Kathryn second album, From When I Wake The Want Is (2018), was shortlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year Award.

SHHE is the alter-ego of Scottish-Portuguese artist and producer Su Shaw. The musician only had to release one single, Eyes Shut (which premiered on Dazed), to find herself signing a record deal with Björk's label One Little Indian Records and opening for Kathryn Joseph on her UK tour. Her debut self-titled LP was released in October 2019. She is based in Dundee and is very influenced the city and by Fife (where she grew up) in her work.

Andrew Wasylyk is the alias of a Dundee native writer and producer Andrew Mitchell, one-time Hazey Jane front man, sometime member of Idlewild, Scottish Album of the Year Award nominee. He recently returned to the scene with a new album, Fugitive Light and Themes of Consolation, a wordless musical journey through landscapes past and present.

Siôn Parkinson, also a Dundee native, works across music, performance, video and writing. He trained as a sculptor at Central Saint Martins and The Slade. He is currently an Amanda Burton Scholar at University of Leeds researching stink and music.