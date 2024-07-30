THE MAGIC OF TERRY PRATCHETT Heads To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a triumphant Fringe run last year, followed by a UK tour, author, comedian and Terry Pratchett fan, Marc Burrows once again invites audiences to celebrate the landmark comic fantasy Discworld series with this beautiful tribute.

In 2020, Marc penned the first-ever biography of Sir Terry. The book received critical acclaim, won a Locus Award and was embraced by fans. This live multimedia show, based on the book, was then created with the full endorsement and support of Narrativia; the company founded to protect and promote the late author's work in association with his estate.

The Magic of Terry Pratchett is a comic lecture in which Burrows explores Pratchett's influences, his rise to fame, impact, and unique life, becoming one of the most beloved storytellers of all time. From the national treasure's days as a school librarian, his time as a trainee journalist to his untimely death in 2015 and in keeping with Pratchett's own style, the show is a gently comic celebration and exploration of his work. It also seriously examines his death, and the activism he was involved with toward the end of his life surrounding dementia treatment and the right-to-die; an important part of his story and legacy.

In addition to using the framework of the 'The Magic of Terry Pratchett' book, the show incorporates additional elements of Rob Wilkins' official biography, 'Terry Pratchett: A Life in Footnotes', (A Sunday Times Bestseller) as well as licensed media.

Sir Terry Pratchett OBE is one of the world's most widely read authors. Conventions dedicated to his work are held globally every year and his works have been translated into 40 different languages, sold 100 million copies and have been performed on stage on seven continents. John Lloyd was right when he said "of all of the dead authors in the world, Terry Pratchett is the most alive", something which was proven very true in 2023, a year in which an anthology of his short stories, newly discovered, became a Christmas best-seller and a second season of Good Omens, based on the 1990 novel he co-authored with Neil Gaiman, was a huge hit on Prime Video (a third season is in development). These followed Channel 4's prestige 2021 Christmas Day animation, The Abominable Snow Baby, based on a Pratchett short story, and Sky's 2022 hit animated movie, The Amazing Maurice, based on Sir Terry's Carnegie-winning novel.

Marc Burrows often writes on culture and social issues for The Guardian, New Statesman, Big Issue and Independent and his Edinburgh Fringe shows include 'The Ten Best Songs of All Time' and 'Mind Your Head'. Marc's second book, The London Boys: David Bowie, Marc Bolan and the 60s Teenage Dream was published to considerable acclaim in 2022, and is in the process of adaptation into a feature-length documentary. Outside of writing and comedy, Marc plays in the cult punk band The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, regularly performing at the Download, Glastonbury, Bestival and Latitude festivals and touring the UK and US.

The Magic of Terry Pratchett will be performed at 5.10pm in Assembly George Square Studios (Studio Two) from 5th - 18th August

Tickets can be booked here: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/580-the-magic-of-terry-pratchett

