THE GREATEST MUSICAL THE WORLD HAS EVER SEEN Begins At Pleasance Courtyard In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE GREATEST MUSICAL THE WORLD HAS EVER SEEN by Randy Thatcher will be presented at Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two), August 2-5, 7-18, 20-25 @16:40 (1h)

A lonely musical composer named Randy Thatcher has finally found the confidence to share his magnum opus (to an imaginary audience in his bedroom). While performing his show about heartbreak, friendship, and intergalactic warfare, Randy realizes his life might not be so different from that of his show's protagonist, Gazandy.

Composer and performer Matt Haughey (pronounced Howie) has loved music his entire life, playing a variety of instruments from trumpet to piano; however, he discovered his true passion for singing at age 12. Originally hailing from New Jersey, he would hear songs on the radio, print out the chord sheets and lyrics and sing around the piano with his older brothers. As a freshman at Dartmouth College, he decided to try his hand at songwriting, and quickly fell in love with it. Matt, now NYC based, has over 10 million streams across platforms and multiple songs featured on SiriusXM The Pulse. Drawing inspiration from Dermot Kennedy, Ed SHeeran, and Pasek and Paul, Matt hopes to move people around the world through his honest storytelling and desire to create unforgettable music.

The Greatest Musical the World Has Ever Seen, By Randy Thatcher features direction by New York based Writer and Director Travis Greisler who has been a part of the creative teams for several hit Broadway shows including The Cher Show, Tales of the City (with music by the Scissor Sisters), and Fully Committed (starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson).

Creator and Performer Matt Haughey said “I could not be more excited to come to the Edinburgh Fringe this year! I dreamt of moments like this as a 15 year old kid writing elaborate musicals alone in my bedroom in New Jersey. If you'd have told teenage Matt that he'd get this opportunity, he'd have almost certainly cried. 25 year old Matt also cried when he found out but we don't have to get into that.”

Producer Molly Morris (part of the producing team of shows such as Broadway and the West End's Come From Away and behind bringing Islander to the US and on tour) says “it is rare to find such a refreshing and genuine voice emerge in musical theatre. Matt's music is on the verge of representing the next wave of artists who are destined to have a following of fans devoted to his work and poised to make an impact. Presenting this musical at the Fringe feels like the chance to share something so special with audiences - an emerging artist sharing their own work with audiences on a stage. This is what makes the Fringe so exciting - that moment of discovery and being able to say that you saw an exceptional artist at the outset of their big break”

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More