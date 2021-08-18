THE DREAM PROJECT 3.0, A North American Collaboration, Premieres At EdFringe

New York City-based Yonder Window Theatre Company presents The Dream Project 3.0, a multilingual, multidisciplinary collaboration between North American artists from Mexico, United States and Canada. This unique production is available OnDemand at Edinburgh Fringe Festival online throughout the entire run of the festival.

In this project, Shakespeare's ageless tale of A Midsummer Night's Dream is deconstructed and reinvented into a high-flying spectacle. Complete with original music, dance, and aerial choreography; Spanish, French, and English text; and cutting edge design, The Dream Project encompasses the most compelling art forms of North American culture.

In 2017, Yonder Window Theatre Company began The Dream Project 1.0 in an art gallery in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The production then traveled to Brooklyn, New York for version 2.0 in 2018 to continue its development. The third round of creation, The Dream Project 3.0, Montréal was developed in 2019 with a full design team and triple the aerial rigging, making it the grandest version of the show so far.

This exceptional production premiered at Universcène, a warehouse in Hochelaga, Montreal often employed by circus companies such as Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Eloize. "As a company that focuses on playing in 360 degrees of space, having a venue we can mold to fit our theatrical vision is thrilling; audiences should feel like they are entering into another world, a dream fantasy where anything is possible," said Katie McHugh, The Dream Project creator and director.

The cast is made up of performers from Mexico, United States, and Canada. The Dream Project 3.0 embraces the culture and language of each country. McHugh is inspired by each distinctive company member through the course of this project, "Collaborating over linguistic and cultural barriers provides us with comfort. Instead of fearing our differences, we celebrate them at a time when the world needs this more than ever. The importance of pursuing 'our dream' now could not be more pertinent," she said.

Yonder Window Theatre Company is dedicated to the exploration of cross-cultural and social relationships. Through the use of interdisciplinary performative arts, we seek to create innovative and relevant productions that explore the universal themes of the human experience both domestically and abroad.

For Tickets, CLICK HERE.