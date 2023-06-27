TEMPING Returns To Edinburgh in August

Performances run 4 – 27 August 2023.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside Photo 2 OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret
THE BARON AND THE JUNK DEALER Makes World Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe Festival Photo 4 THE BARON AND THE JUNK DEALER Makes World Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

TEMPING Returns To Edinburgh in August

TEMPING Returns To Edinburgh in August

Contrasting the anonymity of recording births and deaths in Excel spreadsheet with furtive moments of human intimacy, interactive show from Dutch Kills Theater and Wolf 359 examines mortality, capitalism and the value of a human life. Sarah Jane Tully, a 53-year-old actuary, has gone on vacation and the audience member steps in to cover for her. As they update her spreadsheets, they realise her job involves calculating the life expectancy of strangers. Meanwhile, an intra-office romance is spilling out of the printer, the phone bleeps with recorded messages, emails land in the inbox, and all the inner life of Sarah is there for anyone who has access to her cubicle and computer. Temping is a show with no performers, just an audience and the ether. It returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe following a critically acclaimed run in 2022, and Adelaide Fringe run where it won a Best of the Fest award. 

Temping is an interactive solo show performed by the audience with the collaboration of a Windows PC, a corporate phone, a laser printer and Microsoft Office. The pace of the show is dictated by the audience member: how many emails they respond to, how fast they complete the tasks, and how much of the office they decide to explore. 

Writer Michael Yates Crowley said, “I was interested in the idea that inanimate objects and technology could be performers. That I could write for a phone or fax machine the way you would write for an actor. Or at least that characters could speak through these devices — just as in our lives, particularly during the worst moments of the pandemic, the people that matter to us appear as messages and phone calls and streaming video. 

"Last year's fringe and the Adelaide fringe in March gave us such insight into how different cultures react to the piece. Every performance is unique and it is really fascinating to watch diverse audiences react to the piece so differently."  

Dutch Kills Theater is a theatre company based in New York that focuses on developing and producing new writing by the most exciting emerging artists in the city. Formed in 2011, the company were previously at the Edinburgh Fringe with The Sister by Eric John Meyer and Adventure Quest by Richard Lovejoy in 2016. They followed this with the critically-acclaimed The Providence of Neighbouring Bodies by Jean Ann Douglass in 2018, and Solitary – a searing exploration of the use of solitary confinement in the US prison system by Duane Cooper and Blake Haberman – in 2019. In 2021 they performed the immersive UK premiere of Ben Beckley and Asa Wember's KlaxAlterian Sequester on demand, and with Temping in 2022 they also presented Intelligence at Assembly Roxy. 

Wolf 359 is a New York City-based company of narrative technologists. Their work exists at the intersection of theatre, technology, and experience. Since the company's founding in 2007 by Michael Yates Crowley and Michael Rau, Wolf 359 work has been shown in New York, Berlin, Chicago, Dublin, Edinburgh, and many other cities and city-states. Previous shows at Edinburgh Festival Fringe include Righteous Money 




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Philipp Kostelecky Brings DADDYS HOME To Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Philipp Kostelecky Brings DADDY'S HOME To Edinburgh Fringe

International comedian and favourite child,* Philipp Kostelecky (Finalist in the Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year 2022) combines whimsical observations and first-class physicality to create his uniquely hilarious and keenly anticipated Fringe debut, Daddy's Home.

2
Acclaimed Comedian, Alexander Bennett Brings I CANT STAND THE MAN, MYSELF To Edinburgh Photo
Acclaimed Comedian, Alexander Bennett Brings I CAN'T STAND THE MAN, MYSELF To Edinburgh

Do you hate yourself? Rising star Alexander Bennett (Dan Vs Food, Mark Watson's Comedy Marathon) does. It's both incredibly destructive and - fortunately for you - highly entertaining.

3
SPIN CYCLES Comes to Edinburgh in August Photo
SPIN CYCLES Comes to Edinburgh in August

Taking the theatricality of the Britney headsets and over-extroverted instructors, and combining it with the deep inner feelings of grief, Jamie-Lee Money’s Edinburgh debut looks at how we cope when we’ve been knocked sideways. 

4
KLANGHAUS: DARKROOM Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo
KLANGHAUS: DARKROOM Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

KlangHaus: Darkroom is a theatrical climate change wake-up call for an audience of one, originally seen at Cop26, Glasgow and performed in complete darkness.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video Video: Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY Video
Exclusive: Hear Merle Dandridge Sing in ALICE'S WONDERLAND BAKERY
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Infectious
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Interrogation
Summerhall (Old Lab) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stephen Buchanan: Charicature (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chris Forbes: Court Jester (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/15-7/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You