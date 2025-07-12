Sofia Ayral-Hutton, Dana Brooke and Beth Lincks Will Star in SHAKE RAG HOLLOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Journey Company, New Light Theater Project and Fringe Management will soon present SHAKE RAG HOLLOW- A new play by Arlene Hutton, directed by Eric Nightengale, and performed by Sofia Ayral-Hutton, Dana Brooke and Beth Lincks.

After serving 18 years in prison for her uncle's murder, Denise returns to her mother's home in a small mountain town, confronting the daughter she hasn't seen since birth. Laurel, now a college freshman, was raised by her grandmother and harbours resentment, believing Denise is responsible for the tragedy. Struggling with memory loss from drugs and trauma, Denise begins to question her guilt after flashbacks whilst hiking Shake Rag Hollow. As buried secrets surface from the basement, the family must confront the past. Can Denise, Laurel and her grandmother heal from the trauma that's haunted them all?

Exploring the themes of our relationship with the past, guilt, unreliable memory and buried secrets, Shake Rag Hollow is the new play by Arlene Hutton. It follows the runaway success of the multi-award-winning Blood of The Lamb which took the Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringe Festivals by storm two years ago.

Shake Rag Hollow is a three-hander directed by Eric Nigthengale and performed by Sofia Ayral-Hutton, Dana Brooks and Beth Lincks.

Arlene Hutton (playwright) received a 2025 Drama Desk Award nomination and a Susan Smith Blackburn Prize nomination for Blood of The Lamb, commissioned by B Street Theatre, which received the Critics Circle Award at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe and was critically acclaimed at its premiere in Edinburgh and Off-Broadway run. Hutton is a three-time winner of the Samuel French Short Play Festival, nine-time finalist for the Heideman Award, Francesca Primus Prize finalist, and a three-time MacDowell Fellow.

Hutton’s works have been presented in London at the Orange Tree Theatre, the Tabard, New End, and Wanstead Theatre, and six times at the Edinburgh Fringe.



Sofia Ayral-Hutton is a multidisciplinary artist based in New York City. Having finished her primary training at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute through the NYU Tisch Drama BFA program, she will be heading to the Atlantic Acting School this fall. Professional acting credits include Arlene Hutton’s According to the Chorus at 59E59 Theaters. Also a director and producer, Sofia directed Dryfall at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Dana Brooke is an award-winning actor based in NYC. Her numerous credits in theatre, television, and film, include Blood of the Lamb by Arlene Hutton, Baby On A Train with Mike Birbiglia, Venecia with Chita Rivera, and the lead in the independent feature Laura Gets a Cat (Amazon). She is a Company Member at B Street Theatre (CA), and a Resident Artist with New Light Theater Project (NYC).

Beth Lincks first appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe thirty years ago in Arlene Hutton’s I Dream Before I Take The Stand. Her solo show Zelda: A Tale of The Jazz Age was presented at Ensemble Studio Theatre. Other credits include FringeNYC, Charleston’s Piccolo Spoleto, the Philly Fringe, New Circle Theatre Company, HERE, Red Earth Ensemble, Cherry Lane Alternative and Alice’s Fourth Floor. Most recently she was seen opposite Joe Spano in the short film Masking.

Eric Nightengale (director) served as artistic director of 78th Street Theatre Lab from 1995 thru 2008. He has worked extensively Off- and Off-off-Broadway and regionally. His work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe has resulted in five Fringe First awards, four adaptations for BBC radio, two Best Ensemble awards, four Off-Broadway productions and a London transfer. His Off-Broadway production of Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade is available on Broadway On Demand.

The Journey Company has presented critically acclaimed productions at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since 1995, and at Piccolo Spoleto, the Philly Fringe, Valdez Theatre Conference, Off- and Off-Off-Broadway. The Company is best known for developing Arlene Hutton's Last Train to Nibroc, which received a Best Actress nomination from The Stage in Edinburgh and a Best Play nomination from the New York Drama League and was recorded for BBC World Service. The entire Nibroc Trilogy is available on digitaltheatre.com. The Company’s As It Is In Heaven received its world premiere at The Assembly Rooms and was nominated for Best Ensemble by The Stage. Their 2023 premiere of Blood of the Lamb at the Assembly Rooms won the Critics Circle Award at the Adelaide Fringe.