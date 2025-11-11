Scotland’s Contemporary Dance sector Takes Centre Stage at Lublin International Dance Theatres Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scotland’s contemporary dance sector takes centre stage this November at the Lublin International Dance Theatres Festival in Poland, with a major programme of performances by Scottish artists and companies as part of the UK/Poland Season 2025.

Running from 8–12 November, the 29th edition of the festival shines a spotlight on Scottish dance. Developed in partnership with The Work Room and Scottish Dance Theatre, the programme brings together leading voices from Scotland’s dance scene in a celebration of creative exchange, artistic diversity and international collaboration.

Scottish Dance Theatre opened the programme with an electrifying double bill, The Flock and Moving Cloud. Scotland’s flagship contemporary dance company brings a night of movement, music and pure adrenaline to the Opera Hall in Lublin. The Flock takes audiences on an acrobatic journey inspired by the epic migration of birds, a powerful metaphor for endurance, freedom and collective strength. In Moving Cloud, contemporary dance meets traditional Celtic music creating a rhythmic meeting of styles that celebrates connection and collaboration.

In partnership with The Work Room, independent artists bring distinctive and powerful perspectives on identity, belonging and transformation. Akanana Sweet Banana, sees Dorine Mwesiga move between improvisation and structure, drawing on her personal experience to explore influences that shape us. Mele Broomes’ Through Warm Temperatures is a sensual, immersive work that celebrates resilience and self-acceptance through movement and music, performed live with cellist Simone Seales.

Mark Bleakley’s Dance Makes the Floor, transforms the act of dancing into a sonic experience, where the floor itself becomes an instrument and the energy of the performers is what generates the sound. The work features a collaboration with Mwesiga and dancers from Lublin, creating a new dialogue between artists from both countries.

The Scottish strand concludes with Solène Weinachter’s After All, an intimate, moving reflection on mortality, grief and renewal that combines dance, storytelling and humour to create a space for collective contemplation and celebration.

Beyond the stage, Dorine Mwesiga, Mele Broomes and Scottish Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director, Joan Clevillé, will lead workshops and discussions with dancers and students in Lublin. These endeavour to deepen connections between the Scottish and Polish dance communities, further building on the shared commitment to collaboration that underpins the project.

The inclusion of Scottish artists in the festival stems from Festival Director Ryszard Kalinowski’s participation in Momentum 2023, the Edinburgh Festivals’ international delegate programme, jointly delivered by Festivals Edinburgh, British Council and Creative Scotland held in Edinburgh that connects global cultural leaders with Scotland’s creative community. Those conversations have since evolved into real artistic partnerships, reflected in the strength and diversity of this year’s programme under the theme “RE:UNION”.

Joan Clevillé, Scottish Dance Theatre Artistic Director, says, “It’s a privilege to be part of this sharing of Scotland’s vibrant dance community on an international stage. The festival’s theme of RE:UNION resonates deeply with the way we work - through collaboration, exchange and a belief in the power of dance to bring people together. We are grateful to our partners in Lublin for offering a platform to Scottish dance artists to be in dialogue with audiences and artists in Poland.”

Anita Clark, The Work Room Director, says, “From meeting Ryszard as part of Momentum in 2023, I was stuck by his curiosity and enthusiasm for dance in Scotland. It has been brilliant to deepen our connection through collaborating together on this programme for the 29th edition of Lublin International Dance Theatre Festival. At a time of significant divisions in the world, this festival opens a space where dance connects across borders. The Work Room is excited to bring the energy, originality and resilience of Scotland's dance artists to Lublin.”

The Dance from Scotland programme at the Lublin International Dance Theatres Festival is presented by The Work Room and Scottish Dance Theatre in partnership with the British Council and Creative Scotland, as part of the UK/Poland Season 2025.

