Review: KITTY AND ELLA'S CHRISTMAS CRACKER, Slay Glasgow

Propelled into the spotlight on the third season of Rupaul's Drag Race UK, Kitty Scott-Claus and Ella Vaday have teamed up for this collaborative festive tour.

The Christmas Cracker tour seems to place itself somewhere between a drag show and a pantomime. The Queens descend into the audience to interact with their public which fans are very keen to do. It seems like this is perhaps a bit random (although fun) but it all ties together later in the show.

The Queens are trying their hand at their own nativity story. Read from glittery books, some details have obviously been adlibbed but there are a couple of stumbles over the script written infront of them- though its worth noting that this is only the first night of the tour. There are funny elements to the script but this is where the audience goes a little restless and chatter gets louder. During any of the musical numbers, the audience are completely glued to whatever is happening onstage but trying to shoehorn this Christmas story into the evening feels a little clunky and unnecessary.

The live vocals from the two Queens leave you feeling slightly baffled as to why there is any lip-syncing as both are extremely talented singers. The setup of the show has made room for two local Queens to impress with lip-syncs and dance routines which work really nicely and don't come across as filler pieces.

It's not perfect, but it is an awful lot of fun. These two Queens are bursting with talent and are naturals with crowd work. Taking the chance to showcase local acts is a nice touch. Bursting with Christmas classics, this is a fun alternative to other Christmas shows on offer this season.