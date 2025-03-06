Review: KEV CAMPBELL WAS HE, Oran Mor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kevin Campbell Was He previously ran at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and was a late addition to the A Play, A Pie and A Pint schedule after Hell was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. It stars and is written by Alexander Tait and is directed by Ivan Hamshaw-Thomas.

An unlikely friendship starts in the bathroom of a Glasgow pub. Kev Campbell stumbles upon a posh young man called Quinn, reading a copy of The Great Gatsby. It's a book Kev knows well and the pair strike up a conversation. It turns out Kev is extremely well read and they make plans to meet again.

Kev dropped out of school in fifth year because its what his pals did. He's used to the environment of toxic masculinity and Quinn is also the first gay person he's really got to know. He opens up to Quinn in a way he hasn't before with his other friends- but is he strong enough to stand up to them for this friendship?

Tait takes on a variety of roles, switching seamlessly between Kev and Quinn. His writing feels very authentic with regard to the sort of things that matter to young men trying to impress their mates. This charming show is thoroughly entertaining with a strong message behind it.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga Ken Wan

