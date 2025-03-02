Review: DOOKIN' OOT, Oran Mor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dookin' Oot is a new play by Éimi Quinn and directed by Jennifer Dick. As well as opening the Spring/Summer season at the Oran Mor's A Play, A Pie and A Pint the show will tour to Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Johnstone and Paisley.

Diane (Janette Foggo) is ready to die. She's seventy years old and has an unspecified condition that requires the use of mobility aids and a carer to come into her home. The issue is that her state pension won't cover a trip to Dignitas. Carer Julie (Helen McAlpine) is initially horrified to discover what Diane is planning but after she explains that "this isn't living- its just not being deid" she agrees to help her.

Diane has a very dry sense of humour and has a brilliant spark to her. Her other daily visitor is hapless postman Connor (Kyle Gardiner) who ends up involved in this crazy scheme as well.

Quinn's script is sharp and packed with wit. There are also some excellent creative choices. The concept of dying with dignity has been well-researched. There's also an interesting commentary on women's sexuality as they age. Julie is in her fifties and Diane is in her seventies and it is a great shock to twenty-one-year-old Connor that they have desires and needs.

Dookin' Out is a laugh riot that doesn't shy away from dark topics and manages to cover a lot of ground in just an hour.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga Ken Wan

