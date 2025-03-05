Review: ALL MOUTH: A QUEER COMEDY SHOW, The Rum Shack

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rum Shackâ€™s queer comedy night is the best kind of silly â€” hosted by the fabulous Kate Hammer, it brings together a beautifully diverse lineup of queer comedians showcasing chaotic joy.

The night's standout was Ayo Adenekan, who accentuates his experience as a queer black Scottish man - an upstanding member of the very small 'Scottish black people group chat', Ayo brings a soft-spoken relaxed ease to his comedy. He feels naturally funny, not as if he is trying to put on a show. I'm intrigued by his solo show at the Glasgow Comedy Festival.

The lineup also featured Chris Thorburn â€” officially the nicest guy in town, who integrates a rolled up carpet into his act â€” alongside Ifrah Qureshi, Giulia Galastro, and headliner Eleanor Morton. Kate Hammer is a dynamic and charismatic host whose quick wit and playful banter with the audience keeps the energy high. While a few acts felt a little underprepared and some sets moved at a slower pace than ideal, the overall vibe was fun, silly, and thoroughly enjoyable.

Kudos toÂ All Mouth for building a comedy sanctuary where queer comedians can be loud and proud â€” because letâ€™s face it, the straights have hogged the mic for long enough.

All Mouth: A Queer Comedy Show is at the Rum Shack monthly.

Photo Credit:Â Chris Dudley

Reader Reviews