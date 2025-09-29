Review: BLACK HOLE SIGN, Tron Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Hole Sign presents a compelling premise. An understaffed A&E department is in disarray, where Senior Charge Nurse Crea (Helen Logan) struggles to steer a failing ship under the immense pressures facing the NHS. The play offers an interesting insight into the challenges of nursing and raises important questions about what it truly means to deliver effective care.

The six-strong acting performances are consistently impressive, grounding the production in lived reality. Dani Heron as Ani brings likeable warmth to a character grappling between duty and emotional exhaustion. Her chemistry with Helen Logan is stellar, bringing both authority and vulnerability to the performance. Ann Louise Ross as elderly patient Tersia is delightfully cranky, while Betty Valencia impresses with her versatility, shifting between soft-spoken patient Isla and hapless nursing student Lina.

Unfortunately, the piece falters slightly in its writing. The first half feels sharper and more dynamic than the second, which loses some momentum. Although the looming death underpinning the story is clear from the start, the final plot twist feels confusing and underdeveloped, missing an opportunity for greater emotional impact.

The resilience of nurses and the systemic strain on healthcare remain issues too rarely explored on stage. Black Hole Sign shines a vital light on them, and while the production already shows tremendous potential, a few script adjustments could elevate it into something truly powerful.

Black Hole Sign is at the Tron Theatre until 4 October

Photo Credit: Laurence Winram

