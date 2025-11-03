Review: LET THE RIGHT ONE IN, New Athenaeum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performed fittingly on Halloween, this stage version of Let the Right One In adapted from John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel and film captures the eerie chill of Blackeberg, Sweden. The story follows Oskar, a lonely and bullied boy who befriends a strange young girl named Eli. She smells like a wet dog, speaks like an old person, jumps unnaturally high, and refuses to eat sweets.

Gradually it becomes clear (though never directly stated) that Eli harbours a dark secret. She is some sort of serial killer or vampire - possibly an ancient being trapped in a child’s body who manipulates young boys to help her survive. This is a play of simple language yet abundant subtext. It is not an easy one to stage, yet Finn de Hertog’s production is bloody impressive.

As usual at RCS, the cast is immensely talented - there is no weak link here. David Djemal Rukin excels as Oskar, offering a fresh and gently comic interpretation. I have taught and studied this play for years, yet I had never imagined Oskar as funny... but it works beautifully. His Oskar is endearingly naive, at times so innocent it becomes humorous, yet he remains deeply likeable and sympathetic. I felt genuine pity for him as he becomes unknowingly caught in Eli’s quiet power.

Sophie Fortune has an extremely difficult role to play as Eli, yet she fully delivers. She effectively balances the character's unsettling maturity and exaggerated vulnerability as she tries to bring Oskar closer and closer into her grasp. The chemistry between the two is charming with exchanges that are tender, funny and quietly heartbreaking.

Sebastian Wong, Oscar Docherty, and Daniel Harty give strong performances as Oskar’s bullies, with Harty also taking on additional roles. Isabele Derosa is effective as Oskar’s exhausted and likely alcoholic mother, while Casey Yang gives powerful girlboss as Halmberg.

Emma Moran's set is simple yet effective, resembling an old worn gym changing room with rusty tiled walls. The actors often represent live set pieces including trees and sweet shelves, which draws complete focus to the complex storyline of the play. Julia Coulthard's sound design adds beautifully to the eerie atmosphere, complimented well by Jessica Ricci's lighting. If I'm being nitpicky, some chase / fight scenes could've been more intense. But overall I absolutely adored it.

Highly recommend this one - it really does let the right one in.

Let the Right One In was at the New Athenaeum Theatre until 31 October.

Photo Credit: Jack Young

