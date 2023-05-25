QUITTING COMEDY: A Show Exploring Every Comedian's Daily Consideration To Stand-up Or Step Out, Announced At Edinburgh Fringe

Prepare for the unfiltered and hilariously raw comedy play Quitting Comedy, a captivating mixed-media comedic play, hitting the stage at PBH's Free Fringe @ Legends - Upstairs at Edinburgh Fringe 2023 from August 5th to 21st and August 23rd to 27th at 19:20.

Written and performed by New York based comedians Caroline Hanes and Malia Simon, this thought-provoking production pulls back the curtain on the hidden struggles within the comedy industry, while delivering a satirical exploration of the eternal question: is it time to quit comedy?

Set against the backdrop of the cutthroat comedy scene in New York City, Quitting Comedy blends satirical stand-up routines, a cast of zany characters, and a dose of social commentary to shed light on the challenges faced by two aspiring female comedians. Through a mix of their real stand-up material and scripted satire, Caroline and Malia caricaturize stereotypes about both male and female comedians, revealing misguided attempts to address sexism in the male-dominated industry. The show navigates the inherently funny experience of watching bad comedy, portraying comedians who resort to insulting their audiences and pandering to social media algorithms.

Exploring themes such as the anxiety of choosing a life path, sexism, friendship, sexuality, and the intricate workings of the comedy and entertainment industry, the play takes audiences on a journey that resonates with quarter-life crises and the challenges of existence in a complex world.

About the Artists

Caroline Hanes, an acclaimed stand-up comedian performing at various comedy clubs throughout New York City, was recognized as a Comic To Watch by the New York Comedy Festival in 2022. Her razor-sharp wit and undeniable talent captivate audiences, while her work as a writer for the renowned online publication Reductress challenges societal norms and satirizes women's magazines. Caroline's versatility extends to writing, directing, and performing comedy sketches in theatres and online, in addition to co-producing a highly successful weekly stand-up showcase featuring diverse line-ups of eclectic talent.

Malia Simon is a New York City-based comedian, writer, and actor. Malia's comedic talents have been showcased in prominent events such as the New York Underground Comedy Festival, You're Up stand-up series, and the College Television Awards. Her witty and incisive writing skills were honed as the Head Writer of the Columbia University Sketch Show, and she has contributed satire to publications such as The Federalist and The Blue and White magazine. Currently, Malia writes satirical articles for Reductress and co-produces the immensely popular and regularly sold-out stand-up show, Cult Comedy.

Amongst leaving with a smile on ones face from excruitiating laughter, Quitting Comedy aims to leave the audiences with a profound reflection on life's difficulties, the relentless pursuit of comedy, and the strength found in enduring. Hanes says 'The play's underlying message highlights the importance of resilience and the support of a friend, even when the temptation to quit looms large.'

Please note that "Quitting Comedy" carries an 18+ age restriction due to explicit language, references to sex, and mature content.

Don't miss your chance to experience "Quitting Comedy" at PBH's Free Fringe @ Legends - Upstairs from August 5th to 21st and August 23rd to 27th at 19:20.