Photos: First Look at BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS at The King's Glasgow

Disney's Academy Award-winning movie Bedknobs and Broomsticks will make its Scottish premiere in Glasgow next week as an exciting new stage musical presented by Michael Harrison.

Running at the King's Theatre from Tuesday 2 - Sunday 7 November, the enchanting production has been brought to life by award-winning theatre makers Jamie Harrison and Candice Edmunds, the co-artistic directors of Vox Motus.

Check out all new photos below!

Featuring original songs from the film as well as new additions, Bedknobs and Broomsticks tells the story of the Rawlins children who are reluctantly evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price. Upon discovering Eglantine is a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all. Armed with an enchanted bedknob, a bewitched broomstick and a magical flying bed, they encounter surprising new friendships on their journey from Portobello Road to the depths of the beautiful briny sea.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks stars Dianne Pilkington as Miss Eglantine Price, Jacqui DuBois as Mrs Hobday, Charles Brunton as Professor Browne and Conor O'Hara as Charlie. The production will also visit Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Box Office: 0844 871 7615 or www.ATGTickets.com/Glasgow