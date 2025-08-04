Photos: Dawn Steele Stars In SKYE: A THRILLER At Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed stage and screen actress Dawn Steele will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer in the world premiere of SKYE: A Thriller, a new play by Ellie Keel. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Matthew Iliffe, the production begins previews on July 31, officially opening August 2, and runs through August 25 at Summerhall.

Steele stars as Annie opposite James Robinson (Brawn) in this tense and emotional thriller set on the Isle of Skye. When four siblings see their late father standing on a beach years after his death, they are forced to confront long-buried secrets, unresolved grief, and the possibility of the supernatural.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be performing SKYE: A Thriller at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe,” said Steele. “From the moment I first read the script, I was captivated by Ellie’s writing and the depth of these beautifully crafted characters. I come to the Edinburgh Fringe every year and love it, but I have never performed in a show for the whole Festival.”

Steele, well known for her television work and past stage roles including The Slab Boys and Cuttin’ A Rug at Traverse Theatre, marks her full Festival debut with this production.

Playwright Ellie Keel shared, “I’m delighted that two such talented and renowned actors are bringing my first play to life under Matthew’s direction. Dawn and James capture the Annie and Brawn of my imagination beautifully while also bringing something fresh and compelling to both roles.”

Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic