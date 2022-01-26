Patti Smith & Band, Yard Act, Orbital & More Announced For DOUNE THE RABBIT HOLE Scotland 2022

Doune the Rabbit Hole, now the third biggest festival in Scotland, has today (Wednesday 26 January 2022) announced additions to a bumper 2022 lineup to mark its return this Summer.

The family friendly favourite is back with a bang for 2022 after pandemic related 2020 and 2021 postponements, with additions including the legendary Patti Smith and Band headlining Thursday and the hotly tipped (by Elton John amongst others!) Leeds four-piece Yard Act performing on Friday. Get ready for a massive return celebration across the site with huge rave era electronic acts 808 State and Orbital, Radio Two's Craig Charles DJing funk and soul, Boney M playing their classic disco hits, Baccara and their big footie anthem. Optimo (Espacio), aka DJ duo Keith McIvor and JG Wilkes, celebrate 25 years of DJ'ing this year and round off the new additions. Expect an eclectic set featuring many lesser known treasures from their extensive record collections.

The new additions join multi-million selling Scottish singer-songwriter Amy MacDonald (Friday), homegrown, world famous supergroup Belle & Sebastian (Saturday), Nottingham duo Sleaford Mods (Saturday), Scottish indie starlets Camera Obscura (Saturday), rock legends 10cc (Saturday) with original member Graham Gouldman, Bellshill natives and C86 scene superstars Teenage Fanclub (Sunday) and ex Velvet Underground founding member John Cale (Sunday).

This is the only Scottish festival date for Patti Smith and Band who perform following the release of Patti's new album Banga. Yard Act, who dropped debut The Overload this month, head to Doune this Summer straight from their UK/US tour. Their Tiny Dancer cover breathes new life into the classic (think Lou Reed) and has had the thumbs up from Elton himself. Electronic act Orbital are famed for their electronic masterpiece Belfast. New track Are We Here? (Dusky remix) features guest vocalist Alison Goldfrapp. Considered one of the pioneers of the acid house sound, 808 State perform ahead of their Camp Bestival date. From their collaborations with Bjork, Bernard Summer, Alabama 3, Lamb, James Dean Bradfield and Elbow, 808 State has constantly evolved their sound and left their influence on club culture for decades.

Four-piece Boney M., led by original member Maizie Williams, will perform classics such as Rasputin, Rivers of Babylon and Daddy Cool amongst others and Craig Charles brings his funk n' Soul club to the site mirroring his hugely popular Radio 2 show.

The festival line-up also features New Orleans band Hurrah for the Riff Raff fronted by Alynda Segarra, eighty-five year old American folk legend Peggy Seeger, Tide Lines, the first unsigned band to sell out Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand, Charlatans frontman and Listening Party host Tim Burgess DJ's from his extensive record collection and a host of Scottish artists complete the bill such as Honeyblood, Sacred Paws, The Rezillos, The Bluebells and BIS.

Festival director Jamie Murray said: "We're delighted to be able to present the lineup for this year's Doune the Rabbit Hole. We have pulled together a long weekend featuring International Artists, hotly tipped bands, bands rolled over from Doune 2020 and Doune 2021, DJs across the music spectrum and party acts to form what we think is an unbeatable festival.experience this July.

"Again, I'd like to thank all of the Doune the Rabbit Hole festival goers who have rolled over their tickets from both 2020 and 2021. As an independent festival, your support has been invaluable through the pandemic. We can't wait to be back on-site to welcome Doune festival goers returning after two years of not being able to present the festival."

All of those who have retained tickets for the postponed 2020 and 2021 festivals will be able to use these for the 2022 festival and Doune the Rabbit Hole will honour free tickets for children who were 12 or under at the time of the 2020 or 2021 festival.

This year's festival also features a huge activities programme including a Special Activities and Workshops area featuring drumming, woodworking and more, family activities including a huge outdoor play arena, storytelling and night-time cinema, an 'Out of the Ordinary' arena featuring everything from acrobats to clowns and stand up comedy, a Yoga and Wellbeing area with yoga sessions, massage and more and extra special performances on a variety of stages including bandersnatch folk stage, The Warren Woodland Dance Arena and douniversity talks.

More information to follow on food suppliers. Please see the Covid-19 FAQ section of the festival website for important updates and visit the website FAQ for any camping, glamping or other queries.

For ticket information and updates on Doune The Rabbit Hole 2022 visit: www.dounetherabbithole.co.uk