November Listings at Theatre 118

Fabulous theatre, sensational stand-up, rhyme times and character comedy are among the treats being served up by a pioneering cultural collective conjuring magic in the heart of Glasgow.

Theatre 118 is a groundbreaking, grassroots company and venue which has transformed office space – at 118 Osborne Street, Glasgow, G1 5RP – into a vibrant hub of creativity.

It receives zero public funding – all profits are used to pay creatives and for the running/upkeep of the venue – allowing the volunteers to programme new work and facilitate other people using the space.

Artistic Director David Hewitson said, “We’ve got a wonderful range of shows on in November – showcasing a variety of exceptional Scottish talent, as well as an international act.

“We’re proud that as a zero-budget fringe theatre we’ve put together such a strong and varied bill, that – dare I say it – should be the envy of funded theatres.

“Poet Ross Wilcock – well known for championing new acts on the poetry circuit – is curating two nights of spoken word performances, fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe.

“Margaret Callaghan is producing ‘Cringe’, a hilarious night of performers reading from their teenage diaries.

“We’re particularly pleased that Fox and Hound from Dumfries have put Theatre 118 on their touring itinerary for their Glasgow performances of their heartwarming play, ‘Because We Said We Would’.

“Our own production in November is ‘An Evening with Tess and Will’. Tess Carruthers and Will Ford Turner have been regulars at our monthly new material nights, and they’ve both been such a revelation that we knew we had to have them create a full show for us.

“Blether Street is an exciting young company producing not just theatre but also film, and we’re delighted to host their fundraiser.

“Then we have ‘Uninvited Guest’ by Christine Cruickshank, a three-hander play full of mystery and suspense.

“Paperhat Theatre is a new theatre company and we’re pleased to host its first play, ‘The Red Lion’ by Patrick Marber – where a football club’s manager and their long-serving kitman come to loggerheads over their star talent.

“We saw Milly Sweeney’s play ‘The Big Day’ by Pure Class Theatre at the Edinburgh Fringe in August and we knew it would be a great fit for Theatre 118, with its strong themes and Glasgow Green setting.

“On the last Thursday of the month we have our regular new-act night ‘Working It Out’, run by Tom and Karen of Short Attention Span Theatre. It’s always a great night, with poetry, theatre, stand-up, short films and everything else all mixing together.

“Our month ends with ‘Thank You For Calling’, a fabulous one-woman show by Larissa Ryan. It comes to us after a successful run at this year’s San Diego International Fringe Festival and straight from its London debut.”

Theatre 118 – 118 Osborne Street, Glasgow, G1 5RP – is part of the Outer Spaces Network, a charity collaborating with artists, organisations and property owners to activate the nation’s empty commercial spaces.

