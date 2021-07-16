Monkey Barrel Comedy Release Their First Set of Fringe Shows Going on Sale This Week

Edinburgh stalwart, Monkey Barrel Comedy, have released their first batch of Fringe shows this week. On Friday 16th July the tickets go on general sale. This is the first Monkey Barrel Fringe ticket release but there will be more to follow in the coming weeks.

Their line-up so far includes Ed Gamble, Nish Kumar, Elf Lyons, Fern Brady, Sofie Hagen, Alfie Brown, Jordan Brookes, Krystal Evans, Amy Matthews, Stuart Goldsmith, Catherine Bohart, Olga Koch, Larry Dean, Liam Withnail and John-Luke Roberts, with more acts to be announced soon.

They are a live comedy venue year-round but in the last few years, they have quickly established themselves as one of the main draws at the Fringe. The curation of their Fringe programme showcases big names, alternative acts, up-and-comers and ones-to-watch. This has earned them a stellar reputation as the most exciting venue in the Old Town.

As well as solo shows from the incredible roster of acts, The BIG SHOW returns to the Fringe! Monkey Barrel Comedy's top rated, sold out weekend extravaganza is on every night at 22:15, with a top mixed-bill line-up each evening.

In Fringe 2019, Monkey Barrel expanded to a five room premises across two buildings on Blair St. Owing to the fact that Fringe will look a little different this year, Monkey Barrel will be opening three out of their five rooms: Monkey Barrel 1 (their year-round room), Monkey Barrel 3 (their largest room) & Monkey Barrel 4 (purpose-built for the Fringe).

Monkey Barrel have been the leading light in the return of Scottish live comedy, boasting up to 12 shows each week from Thursday to Friday. They have filled their multiple shows and harvested a host of new glowing reviews.

For more information on Monkey Barrel and their upcoming events, visit: www.monkeybarrelcomedy.com.