Milo Edwards Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With HOW REVOLTING! SORRY TO OFFEND

Milo Edwards (twice nominated for Leicester Comedy Festival's Best Show) is a stand-up comedian and he's noticed that some people seem to think that he's posh. But he isn't posh, unless you're asking his brother. Milo is from Essex. He once got a temporary tattoo on his arse.

In How Revolting! Sorry to Offend., Milo - described by Chortle this year as 'one of the UK's smartest, most vital stand-ups',​​​​​​ - is answering the salient questions of modern British life, such as: Who are the posh and what are they up to? Why can't Danny Dyer and Boris Johnson fulfil their true destinies? And, under what circumstances can a man reasonably be expected to learn Dutch?

Against a backdrop of a Britain in an advanced state of decay, a country where the post might arrive every other day and where visiting your dentist involves a day trip and sandwiches, Milo asks: it's a revolting state of affairs but are we really offended?

Find out why spite might be the answer, why owning an air fryer is one of the few discernible social identities left and why the Falklands War was the last and truest expression of Britishness.

How Revolting! Sorry to Offend. runs at Monkey Barrel 2 between 31 July and 25 August at 5.45pm, tickets available here.

Milo Edwards is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian and podcaster from Essex. He was a member of the Cambridge Footlights and a student comic before moving to Moscow in 2015, where he became a TV performer.

From 2018, Milo became a rising star of the UK stand-up scene, with his 2019 Edinburgh Fringe show Pindos (about his time as a comedian in Russia) receiving five-star reviews and the Scotsgay Comedy Award, later being released as a YouTube special in 2023. His second Edinburgh Fringe hour, Voicemail, had a close to sold-out run at the festival in 2022 and was nominated for Best Show at Leicester Comedy Festival before transferring to a UK tour and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival the following year. Sentimental, Milo's third Edinburgh Festival hour, was his most highly reviewed yet and was nominated for multiple awards at the Fringe. So far, in 2024, it has transferred to a sell-out run at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and is going on to a UK tour, as well as picking up a second consecutive nomination for Best Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

As well as performing stand-up, Milo is a host of the popular political comedy podcast Trashfuture, which has over 45,000 listeners globally and has featured guests such as Rob Delaney, Nish Kumar, Mark Watson, Owen Jones, Franz Ferdinand (not the archduke) and Josie Long. He also hosts the podcasts Masters of Our Domain with Phoebe Roy, Glue Factory with Pierre Novellie and Olga Koch, and formerly hosted the Russian podcast TooMuch (Тумач).

He has written for Mock The Week (BBC2), Hello America (Quibi), Breaking The News (BBC Scotland) and The News Quiz (BBC R4) and his writing has also appeared in Private Eye and The New Statesman.

He lives in North London and is an orphan.

