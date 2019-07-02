Louisa Fitzhardinge Brings Her Sell-Out Sensation COMMA SUTRA To The Edinburgh Fringe

Louisa Fitzhardinge has found her one true love: the English language. But it's not easy being a grammar nerd when people keep selling "fresh strawberry's" and misusing the word 'literally'. All she really wants is someone to snuggle up and whisper sweet, grammatically correct nothings into her ear. Ideally in multiple languages. Is that too much to ask?

Polyglottal language nerd Louisa Fitzhardinge brings a veritable tome-load of sass to her unashamedly anorak subject. Switching effortlessly between four languages, she also delves into sign language gone hilariously wrong, Germany's penchant for weird and wonderful words and the devastation of forgetting all the French you've ever learned. Improvised poetry, wickedly funny grammar lessons, rants about quotation marks and numerous original musical numbers that range from audaciously pun-filled to downright saucy are all part of Fitzhardinge's loquacious love letter to languages. By the time Comma Sutra reaches its show-stopping multilingual finale, even the most grammatically challenged will be eagerly erasing apostrophes from café chalkboards.

Recent trends suggest it is not only the fine people of the press, plus teachers and publishers, who have a penchant for perfect punctuation. With more and more millennials owning up to traditionally 'uncool' pursuits - think quiz nights and cryptic crosswords, knitting and bingo - Comma Sutra is finding favour all over the world with more people of all ages than you can shake a past participle at.

Comma Sutra makes its Edinburgh Fringe debut after sold-out runs at Melbourne Cabaret Festival, Hobart's Festival of Voices and Perth Fringe World, where it was nominated for Best Cabaret.

Creating a word-nerd refuge for those smitten by the written, the show is a musical comedy romp with a big heart. In an age of text speak and emoji, the show's celebration of language comes as a sheer delight.

Louisa Fitzhardinge is an award-nominated comedian, actor, and Oxford comma enthusiast. Spontaneous and witty, she recently won Australia's national pun competition Capital Punishment. She also appears regularly with much-loved Melbourne improvised comedy troupes The Big Hoo-Haa!, Impromptunes and Spontaneous Broadway.

Louisa's acting credits include, but are not limited to, playing comedic heroine Rosalind in the Australian Shakespeare Company's production of As You Like It, Fabian in Twelfth Night (ASC), and Gilmer in Godspell (Room 8/Australian Shakespeare Company), which toured to the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Arts Centre. She also works daily as a voice-over artist and has lent her voice to thousands of TV and radio commercials over the last seven years.

Louisa Fitzhardinge performs 'Comma Sutra' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 31st July - 26th August (not 13th). For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/louisa-fitzhardinge-comma-sutra





