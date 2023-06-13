IMPACT Comes to Edinburgh in August

There are no coincidences . . . only connections. A remarkable chain of over 30 “follow-signs” lead award-winning (but jaded) playwright/composer/performer Amy Engelhardt to Lockerbie, Scotland shortly after the 30th Anniversary of the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing. What begins as a bucket-list trip to honor lost friends evolves into a personal and global exploration of grace, kindness and simplicity. A multimedia scrapbook of the journey, Impact unfolds through photographs, video, storytelling and soul-stirring original songs as Engelhardt's previous and newfound connections to the tragedy unexpectedly yield a renewed hope for humanity.

Impact receives its European premiere in Edinburgh this August. Written and performed by Amy Engelhardt and directed by Kira Simring, this is a fascinating story told through the lenses of music, media and memory.

Impact was incubated at Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre in NYC.

Amy Engelhardt scored Off-Broadway Best New Musical nominee Bastard Jones at the cell theatre (Resident Artist). Other writing credits include Annie Dream Will Do (Prospect Theatre Musical Writers Lab), Triptych (NY Transit Museum commission), Contact (CenterStage Seattle) and A Comedy of Eras (Flying Karamazov Brothers). A MAC Songwriting Award winner, Amy co-created Tune In Time: NYC’s Musical Theater Game Show (at the York). As a songwriter/performer, she appeared as the resident “sublebrity” with Harry Shearer and Judith Owen’s Christmas Without Tears (BAM NYC, Hollywood, Chicago) And from 1998-2012, Amy wrote, recorded, produced and toured with Grammy-nominated, genre-busting band The Bobs. Proud member of ASCAP, MAESTRA, the Dramatists Guild and Facebook’s “I Hate Cilantro” group. She still swears that her second solo album, FINISH WHAT YOU, will still be released in 2020. www.amyengelhardt.com

Kira Simring has been the Artistic Director of Nancy Manocherian’s the cell since its inception in 2006. A professional director for 20 years, Kira has worked closely with writers to develop and realize their work. Recent directing credits include the premieres of Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom (Irish Rep) Crackskull Row by Honor Molloy (New York Times Critics’ Pick), Hard Times: An American Musical by Larry Kirwan (New York Times Critics’ Pick), and The McGowan Trilogy by Seamus Scanlon (New York and UK Premieres). She received a BA in Anthropology from Smith College and an MFA at The New School for Drama.