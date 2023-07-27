F-Bomb Theatre Launch FemiFringe Programme

As we head into the wonderful chaos of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, one question remains: how do you choose between more than 3,000 shows?

For many, it comes down to supporting work that speaks to them. Nearly two-thirds of UK theatre audiences are women, but there isn't currently a category for work led by women and people of marginalised genders in the EdFringe programme. And with a 37% gender pay gap in our industry, it should be easier to support that work!

F-Bomb Theatre, a Scottish feminist theatre company, brought this to the Fringe Society and with their encouragement have launched the first ever printed FemiFringe Guide (following a digital version last year). It showcases 130+ shows led by women and people of marginalised genders, as well as interviews and features.

The guide is supported by Edinburgh Napier University and a crowdfunding campaign, and is produced by F-Bomb's small and unfunded team alongside our own Fringe show prep. Our company launched as students in 2021, won a Fringe First and Sit-Up Award in 2022, and this marks another huge milestone in our goal towards celebrating feminist voices in theatre and beyond.

You will be able to pick up a free copy of the guide (printed on recycled paper) in Edinburgh at Assembly Festival, Auld Reekie Tours, Dance Base, Gilded Balloon, Greenside Venue, Monkey Barrel, Rare Birds Bookshop, Scottish Storytelling Centre and Zoo Venues. A digital version is also available at fbombtheatre.co.uk/femifringe.