F-Bomb Theatre Launch FemiFringe Programme

The guide will be available physically and digitally

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Photo 1 BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe
HELLO KITTY MUST DIE Comes to Edinburgh Next Month Photo 2 HELLO KITTY MUST DIE Comes to Edinburgh Next Month
EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: GUFFY Q&A Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: GUFFY Q&A

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
F-Bomb Theatre Launch FemiFringe Programme

As we head into the wonderful chaos of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, one question remains: how do you choose between more than 3,000 shows?

For many, it comes down to supporting work that speaks to them. Nearly two-thirds of UK theatre audiences are women, but there isn't currently a category for work led by women and people of marginalised genders in the EdFringe programme. And with a 37% gender pay gap in our industry, it should be easier to support that work!

F-Bomb Theatre, a Scottish feminist theatre company, brought this to the Fringe Society and with their encouragement have launched the first ever printed FemiFringe Guide (following a digital version last year). It showcases 130+ shows led by women and people of marginalised genders, as well as interviews and features.

The guide is supported by Edinburgh Napier University and a crowdfunding campaign, and is produced by F-Bomb's small and unfunded team alongside our own Fringe show prep. Our company launched as students in 2021, won a Fringe First and Sit-Up Award in 2022, and this marks another huge milestone in our goal towards celebrating feminist voices in theatre and beyond.

You will be able to pick up a free copy of the guide (printed on recycled paper) in Edinburgh at Assembly Festival, Auld Reekie Tours, Dance Base, Gilded Balloon, Greenside Venue, Monkey Barrel, Rare Birds Bookshop, Scottish Storytelling Centre and Zoo Venues. A digital version is also available at fbombtheatre.co.uk/femifringe.



RELATED STORIES

1
Jennifer Ellison Joins Cast Of GREATEST DAYS At The Kings Theatre Photo
Jennifer Ellison Joins Cast Of GREATEST DAYS At The King's Theatre

The King's Theatre, Glasgow has announced that Jennifer Ellison is joining The Official Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS, with a book by award-winning playwright Tim Firth and produced by Adam Kenwright for Kindred Partners. Jennifer will join the tour in the role of Rachel from Monday 21 August at The King's Theatre, Glasgow. GREATEST DAYS will run at The King's Theatre, Glasgow from Monday 21 to Saturday 26 August 2023.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: MIGHTY KIDS BEATBOX COMEDY SHOW STRIKES BACK Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: MIGHTY KIDS BEATBOX COMEDY SHOW STRIKES BACK Q&A

BWW catches up with the team behind The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show Strikes Back to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
BIG FISH and EDGES Come to Royal Conservatoire Of Scotland Photo
BIG FISH and EDGES Come to Royal Conservatoire Of Scotland

A Broadway musical bursting with heart and humour, based on a best-selling book and a Tim Burton film, and a contemporary coming-of-age song cycle about growth and self-discovery from Oscar, Grammy, Tony and Olivier Award-winning writers ... the stage is set for another unmissable Edinburgh Festival Fringe run from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS).

4
ROUNDHOUSE FESTIVAL Adds Simon Amstell And Bridget Christie To Lineup Photo
ROUNDHOUSE FESTIVAL Adds Simon Amstell And Bridget Christie To Lineup

Iconic live performance venue the Roundhouse in association with leading live comedy production company Berk's Nest has announced that comedy legends Simon Amstell and Bridget Christie will be performing at the first ever Roundhouse Comedy Festival on Wednesday 16th August.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: MIGHTY KIDS BEATBOX COMEDY SHOW STRIKES BACK Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: MIGHTY KIDS BEATBOX COMEDY SHOW STRIKES BACK Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: LEAR ALONE Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: LEAR ALONE Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: MY LIFE ONLINE Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: MY LIFE ONLINE Q&A

Videos

Video: Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video Video: Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert Video
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Adult
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HIGH STEAKS
Summerhall (2/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Geddis: OVERKILL
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/19-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LORENZO
Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Showgirls and Spies
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/03-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You