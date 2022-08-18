Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edinburgh Festival Fringe To Present Children's Show YELLOW BIRD CHASE 

Enjoy masks, puppets, clowning and lots more nonsense. 

Aug. 18, 2022  

Join Tootles McBarglehorn, Poodge and Capitano Marco Cantolopo del Potrudo on their madcap adventure on land, sea and air as Yellow Bird Chase comes to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Named by Edinburgh Live as a top pick for family shows and described as "a joyous rollecoaster" in the Edinburgh Reporter it's a fun-filled romp that's ideal for all children - and fully accessible to the deaf.

The story begins when a crew of comically clownish maintenance workers discover a yellow bird which they are determined to catch.

During the long pursuit they do battle and monsters and pirates, but all without ever leaving the cleaning cupboard.

One of the joys of Yellow Bird Chase is that - just like a child's imagination - it conjures up a world of wonders from the utterly ordinary. Gloves, mops, buckets, and sheets transform into camels, cars, pirates, boats, and (of course) birds.

The production (which is also great for non-English speakers) is being brought to Edinburgh from Boston, Massachusetts, by the multiple award winning Liars & Believers.

It will be the first time that Yellow Bird Chase has been performed outside the USA, where critics have been full of praise. Theater Mirror called it "Utterly charming", WBUR The ARTery said it is "a delight no matter how young (or old) a kid you might happen to be", and White Rhino Report commented that: "The creativity and ingenuity of this theatre troupe is without parallel".

Jason Slavick, the Director, said: "It's a real pleasure for us to be coming to the Fringe for the first time, and with a show that recaptures that childhood sense that imagination makes anything possible. The audience and cast become co-conspirators in a big adventure where birds are magical and the rules of reality are turned upside down.

"And we've really put the emphasis on the visual - there's no dialogue to follow, just action - which has made it a big hit with children who are deaf or hard of hearing."

