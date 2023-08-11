EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TOMORROW'S CHILD, Assembly Checkpoint

An immersive audio adaptation of Ray Bradbury's short story.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TOMORROW'S CHILD, Assembly Checkpoint

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TOMORROW'S CHILD, Assembly Checkpoint When Ray Bradbury wrote Tomorrow’s Child, the 80s seemed so far away. From the perspective of the readers, who were just coming out of the second global conflict of the century, 40 years in the future must have felt like an eternity. Published in 1948 in a collection of other pieces by the author, it sees Peter and Polly’s baby being born into an alternate dimension. Stuck with a boy who will never be human in their reality, they have to make a tough choice.

Matthew Waddell, Eric Rose, and David van Belle adapt the popular piece of science fiction into an impressive spatial audio experience. Blindfolded and asked not to move, audiences are required to engage their imagination. At its very core and essence, it’s a very fancy radio play built to work with a series of speakers carefully positioned in the room.

The company throws the participants, whose eyes have been covered before they enter the space and are guided in place by the team, straight into the action. We’re immediately following the couple on their way to give birth to their child with some new painless tech.

Innumerable noises, voices, and notes of all kinds create a 360-degree retro journey to the future. While the blindfold doesn’t completely plunge the individual into the darkness, it evokes an air of mystery and immerses them in a world of weird pregnancy methods and pyramidal children. It’s an engrossing adventure that showcases a remarkable use of sound design.

Tomorrow's Child runs at the Assembly Checkpoint on the following dates: 12-14, 16-28 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
Fishamble: The New Play Company wins Fringe First Award For HEAVEN by Eugene OBrien Photo
Fishamble: The New Play Company wins Fringe First Award For HEAVEN by Eugene O'Brien

It has just been announced that Fishamble: The New Play Company has been awarded a Scotsman's Fringe First Award for Heaven by Eugene O'Brien starring Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran and directed by Jim Culleton. 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile

The Parker & Schnell Youth Company showcase the immense talent of young people through their performance of ‘DNA’.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CANT BELIEVE YOUVE DONE THIS, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS, Pleasance Courtyard

Ania Magliano solidifies herself as a star of the UK Comedy scene with her latest hour of stand up.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN, Underbelly Bristo Square Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN', Underbelly Bristo Square

The glam queen showcases her knack for storytelling, comedy and operatic vocals (that RANGE though) in an anecdote-filled, fabulous performance extravaganza.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TALES OF A JANE AUSTEN SPINSTER, Greenside @ Nicolson SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: TALES OF A JANE AUSTEN SPINSTER, Greenside @ Nicolson Square
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY FATHER'S NOSE, Assembly RoomsEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY FATHER'S NOSE, Assembly Rooms
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I LOVE YOU, NOW WHAT?, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: I LOVE YOU, NOW WHAT?, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHATHAM HOUSE RULES, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHATHAM HOUSE RULES, Pleasance Courtyard

Videos

Video: Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video Video: Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unforgettable Girl
Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LORENZO
Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You