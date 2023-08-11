EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE MITFORDS, TheSpace @ Surgeons' Hall

An erratic one-woman show about the most famous sisters in World War Two England, their contrasting beliefs, and extraordinary lives.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE MITFORDS, TheSpace @ Surgeons' Hall

The Mitford family had a fascinating role in history. English aristocrats, they plastered the papers of the 30s and 40s with scandals and polarising choices. The sisters made the name even more infamous with their controversial takes on politics and internal feuds. Gail Louw takes the four, condensing them into a monologue led by Emma Wilkinson Wright and directed by Sarah Lawrie. The background and inspiration are extraordinary, the execution is… less so.

The basic foundations are what engage the audience. Unity was a close friend of Hitler’s, she tried to kill herself when the conflict broke but failed. Diana left her husband and children to marry fascist leader Oswald Mosley. Jessica left England to fight the Spanish Civil War. Nancy became a successful writer and biographer in France. In reality, there were more children in the family, Pamela, Thomas, and Deborah, but they don’t feature prominently in the piece nor in any relevant political way.

What ties down the project is the one-woman aspect of it. Wilkinson Wright is a tremendous actress, but this direction gives her a staged personality disorder. The framing of the play throws it straight into the action; the performer modulates her voice to shape the different women, but the result is messy and unconvincing, especially if one isn’t familiar with this part of history. It’s not exactly the most streamlined solo show at the Fringe, but it’s among the most compelling subjects for sure. 

The Mitfords runs at theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall on the following dates: 11-12, 14-19 August.




Recommended For You