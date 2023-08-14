EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green)

A funny and touching rom-com inspired play!

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green)

Following the success of Don’t Say MacBeth! and Sex with Friends, GOYA Theatre returns to Edinburgh Fringe with the music theatre piece Actually, Love. A funny, touching two-hander that interrogates how art and identity intersect, it will definitely make you laugh and may even make you cry. 

Alex (Sam Woof) is trying to write a successful love song before their upcoming gig. Stevie (Jacob Broatch) is aiming to get the lead role in a new romantic comedy film. When they hire the same practice room, they meet for the first time in years. With old tensions simmering, will they get a rom-com story of their own? 

Written by Sam Woof and directed by Tomas Howells, the show is well structured. When Stevie asks Alex to help them practise for the film audition, they improvise the plot of the film together. This technique enables the characters to take on other personas, with lots of potential for comedy and for getting at truths that might not have been said otherwise. Songs are used sparingly but each one is well placed within the plot and sung beautifully. Ably performed by Woof and Broatch, Alex and Stevie feel grounded and believable. 

Pulling on all the rom-com tropes that audiences recognise, the show finds humour in sending them up. The heteronormative nature of straight rom-coms are deconstructed in a narrative that also analyses why audiences are drawn to these stories. It explores the impact on queer people of a genre that reduces the character most like you to a stereotypical ‘gay best friend’, asking how one should exist as a queer artist with a politicised identity, and where the lines of compromise are. 

Witty and funny, with an affecting ending, this show is an hour well spent. For a comedy with romance that centres queer characters, get yourself to Actually, Love at the  Pleasance Courtyard this Fringe! 

Actually, Love runs at Pleasance Courtyard (The Green), at 15.45 (1 hour) 14-17 Aug (not 16, 22) Age 14+




RELATED STORIES

1
TheSpaceUK to Welcome WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY?, LES MILLENIABLES, and More This Wee Photo
TheSpaceUK to Welcome WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY?, LES MILLENIABLES, and More This Week

From pop-rock musicals to queer cabaret icons, cult classics to murder mysteries, and even Ghanian acrobatics alongside a cappella anthems. With over 50 new shows gracing the stages this week, seize the opportunity to take a chance and discover something that will entice, excite, and thoroughly entertain you at theSpaceUK.

2
THE LAST FLAPPER Enters Final Week of Performances at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
THE LAST FLAPPER Enters Final Week of Performances at Edinburgh Fringe

The Last Flapper will end its EdFringe run on 19 August at Greenside @ Riddles Court – Clover Studio (Venue 16). The show premieres a new version of William Luce's play which has been created by DuBord and Texan director Lydia Mackay. 

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MATTY HUTSON: DONT HOLD BACK, The Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MATTY HUTSON: DON'T HOLD BACK, The Pleasance Courtyard

Hutson is musically multi-talented, a master of a myriad of instruments, including a digital sampler, a vocal transformer and various egg shakers and tambourines.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE COLLIES SHED, Gilded Balloon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE COLLIE'S SHED, Gilded Balloon

Based in a Men's Shed in East Lothian, The Collie's Shed follows four retired miners as they discover how a review into the policing of the '80s mining strikes and a potential Miners' Pardon Bill by the Scottish Government suddenly affects them, their friendships and their relationships. Journey with us through time as we hear how one unforgettable and violent day of striking at Bilston Glen Colliery leaves our characters wrestling with what is right and wrong. Learn who our characters are, who they once were and where they stand on the picket line...

From This Author - Helen Smith

Musicals enthusiast Helen Smith is based in Scotland and contributes reviews for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. You can find her thoughts on shows throughout the year on her instagram page @helen... (read more about this author)

Review: EDINBURGH 2023: REVIEW: ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY, Paradise In Augustines (The Sanctuary)Review: EDINBURGH 2023: REVIEW: ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY, Paradise In Augustines (The Sanctuary)
EDINBURGH 2023: REVIEW: JINGLE STREET, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (Big Yin)EDINBURGH 2023: REVIEW: JINGLE STREET, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (Big Yin)
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POTTY THE PLANT, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - DoonstairsEDINBURGH 2023: Review: POTTY THE PLANT, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Doonstairs
Edinburgh 2022: Review: DON'T SAY MACBETH, ZOO Playground - Playground 2Edinburgh 2022: Review: DON'T SAY MACBETH, ZOO Playground - Playground 2

Videos

Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LORENZO
Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Report to an Academy
SCENA Theatre (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Millénniables
theSpaceUK (8/14-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Watson: The Final Problem
Assembly Studio 3 (3/08-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nuclear Children
Pleasance Courtyard (Attic) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You