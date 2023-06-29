Dane Baptiste: BAPSQUIRE Will Play at Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Performances run from 14th - 27th August at the Monkey Barrel.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Dane Baptiste (BBC / Channel 4) will be making a triumphant return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August with his brand-new show 'Bapsquire' from 14th - 27th August at the Monkey Barrel.

Following his award-nominated tour 'The Chocolate Chip' Dane Baptiste is returning to the stage with this new mentality as he enters middle age. Growing up over the past few years, Dane is reinventing himself, evolving into a more sophisticated comedian and leaving behind his misspent youth, no more debauchery, no more comedy rock star living and no more 'bad boy' aliases.

Bapsquire is a reflection on Dane's now spent youth and sees him delving into his midlife world and the crisis that follows. Talking about his aspirations for his career and life in the not so distant future, if indeed there is much of a future, Dane brings to life how much the world has changed since his last comic outing. This show is an hilarious insight into Dane's observations of the best and worst parts of this new world of austerity, ideology and identity, expertly navigated, albeit with a lot more joint pain than he used to have.

Original and provocative, Dane Baptiste is hailed as one of the most exciting acts in British Comedy. The London born stand up made history in 2014 as the first Black British act to be nominated for a comedy award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for his debut stand up show Citizen Dane.

Dane created, wrote and starred in his own sitcom Sunny D (BBC Three/One), the first black sitcom commissioned by the BBC in 20 years, which is currently being reformatted for US markets. He also created and presented satirical new pilot Bamous, a comedy entertainment show which celebrated Blackness and Britishness on BBC Three.

Dane Baptiste: Bapsquire will be performed at 4.15pm in Monkey Barrel from: 14th - 27th August 

Booking Link: Click Here

 




