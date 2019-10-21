DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Theatre Royal

A brand new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder, will run at Theatre Royal, Glasgow next year as part of UK tour.

Based on Frederick Knott's stage and screen play and made world-famous by Hitchcock's iconic 1954 film, the production, directed by Anthony Banks, will open on Tuesday 3 and close on Saturday 7 March.

TV and stage favourite, Tom Chambers, (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Sally Bretton (Not Going Out, Death In Paradise, The Office). When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the 'perfect crime'. Christopher Harper (Coronation Street, Strangers on a Train) performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard and Michael Salami (Hollyoaks) as Max Halliday, Margot's American lover.

Tom Chambers plays Tony Wendice. Tom's theatre credits include: Crazy For You (UK tour); Private Lives (UK tour); White Christmas (Dominion); Top Hat (Aldwych); White Christmas (Sunderland Empire); The Rover (Young Vic Studio); Journey's End (Courtyard Theatre); Bloody Poetry (Brockley Jack Theatre); Pendragon (City Theatre Broadway NYMT and Sadler's Wells); October's Children (NYMT and Hammersmith Lyric); Cyrano De Bergerac and Macbeth (Derby Rep Theatre); Damn Yankees (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre); The Innocents (Derby Playhouse) and Stepping Out (Electric GSA). Film includes: Fakers and Great in Britain: the Movie. Television includes: Midsomer Murders, Emmerdale, Casualty, Father Brown, The Great Train Robbery, Waterloo Road and Holby City. Radio includes: Mellow Magic every Saturday 10am-1pm.

Sally Bretton appears as Margot Wendice. Sally's theatre credits include: An Ideal Husband (Classic Spring Company); King Lear, The Front Line and In Extremis (Shakespeare's Globe); A Conversation (Manchester Royal Exchange); All My Sons (Library Theatre, Manchester); Present Laughter (Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour) and Hay Fever (Oxford Stage Company). Sally was nominated for Best Actress - Manchester Evening News Theatre Awards 2002 for her role in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at The Library Theatre, Manchester. Film includes: Outlaw, So Long Charlie Bright and Peaches. Television includes: Not Going Out, Death in Paradise, The Office, Green Wing, Absolute Power, Thanks for the Memories, Casualty, Lewis, How Not to Live Your Life, Hotel Babylon, Vincent, Open Wide, Blessed, Blackbeard, If...we eradicate violent crime, Wild West, Blue Murder, Happy Together, Dr Terrible's House of Horrible, Beast, Armstrong and Miller and The People's Harry Enfield.

Christopher Harper performs as Captian Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard. Christopher's theatre credits include: Strangers on a Train (UK tour); Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare's' Globe); Slipping (Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough); The Wind in the Willows, Man of the Moment and Private Fears in Public Places (Royal & Derngate); I Know How I Feel About Eve (Hampstead Downstairs); The Night Before Christmas (Different Breed); The Village Bike (Sheffield Crucible Studio); A Kid Like Jake (Old Vic New Voices); Our Country's Good and Journey's End (Original Theatre Company); Persuasion, After Miss Julie and People at Sea (Salisbury Playhouse); Saturn Returns (Finborough Theatre); Light Shining in Buckinghamshire and Lie of the Land (Arcola). Television includes: Holby City, Endeavour, Coronation Street, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, Doctors, Upstairs Downstairs, The Bill, Heartbeat, The Roman Mysteries, Housewife 49, Life on Mars and Rosemary and Thyme. Chris also produced and voiced the award-winning charity animation The Mouse.

Michael Salami is Max Halliday. Michael Salami is a multi-award-winning actor. Born in America and raised in London, Salami discovered his passion for acting in 2007. Salami made his first on stage appearance at Oval Theatre in 2010 and has since then performed at The Old Vic, Soho Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, Southwark Playhouse and Theatre503. Salami studied at Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York graduating in 2016 and since then has appeared in Hollyoaks; Catastrophe; The Temple and Magic Hour. His leading role in Just A Couple has landed him a number of nominations and awards such as a Screen Nation Award for Best Actor. Just A Couple is now in full development with Channel 4.

Anthony Banks directs Frederick Knott's Dial M For Murder, adding another Hitchcock classic to credits that recently include Gaslight and Strangers on a Train. His production of the hit thriller, Girl on a Train, continues to tour the UK. The creative team is completed by David Woodhead, Designer; Lizzie Powell, Lighting Designer; Ben & Max Ringham, Sound Design; Betty Marini, Wigs Supervisor; Siobhan Boyd, Costume Supervisor, Luke Child as Production Manager and Alison De Burgh as Fight Director.

Dial M For Murder is produced by Simon Friend and Gavin Kalin.





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You