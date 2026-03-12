Full Cast Announced for STAND & DELIVER at National Theatre of Scotland

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

45 years on from the legendary occupation of the Lee Jeans Factory in Greenock, Stand and Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit-In tells a powerful and personal story of political resistance, workers' determination and lifelong female solidarity and friendship. The production will tour Scotland from 24 April to 10 June 2026.

A National Theatre of Scotland (NTS) and Tron Theatre Company co-production, Stand and Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit-In is a major new play by acclaimed writer Frances Poet, directed by Tron Theatre Artistic Director Jemima Levick, and is based on an idea conceived by journalist and broadcaster Paul English and Frances Poet.

This is the first theatrical telling to be based on first-hand in-depth interviews with some of the key players involved in the occupation.

Greenock 1981. Faced with the threat of their factory closing, and with 240 jobs on the line, there's no way the women of the Lee Jeans factory are going down without a fight. They barricade the doors, take a stand against corporate greed and stage a sit-in that lasts for seven long months.

Performed with a live 80's soundtrack, Stand and Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit-In is the true story of the Greenock women who fought a battle that ultimately thrust them onto the world stage. At the time they won support from high-ranking politicians and trade unionists, and their spirit caught the attention of media around the world.

The production has been developed through conversations with key women involved in the strike and is full of authentic detail, insight and humour.

45 years later, the occupation is still regarded as a highly significant chapter in Scottish labour history. This is the first artwork created to shine a light on this important story which will be shared with audiences for the first time in this special tour in 2026.

MEET THE STRIKERS

Jo Freer, plays Helen. She has worked extensively in Scottish theatre for nearly 25 years. Her television credits include Scot Squad and River City. Her previous work with National Theatre of Scotland includes The Cheviot, The Stag and The Black, Black Oil, The House of Bernarda Alba, Mary Queen of Scots Got Her Head Chopped Off and Let The Right One In, and previous Tron Theatre credits include FLEG, Fruitcake, The Alchemist, Cinderfella and Alice in Weegieland. She also works as a storyliner for River City and Eastenders.

Hannah Jarrett-Scott, plays Cathie. Her stage work includes Pride and Prejudice (*sort of) which originated at the Tron Theatre before touring the UK and a West End run at the Criterion Theatre, which garnered her a nomination for Best West End Debut at the Stage Debut Awards in 2022, and won Best Supporting Performer at the Broadway World Awards in 2022. Other stage work includes Alright Sunshine, Medea on the Mic (Òran Mór), Same Team (Traverse Theatre) and Wild Rose (Royal Lyceum Theatre), as well as the King's Theatre Glasgow's iconic pantomime. Film and TV includes Two Doors Down, Scot Squad and Float (BBC), for which she was nominated for Best Female Actor at the Royal Television Society Scotland Awards 2025.

Chiara Sparkes, plays Maggie. Theatre credits include The Glasgow Poisoner (A Play, a Pie and a Pint), Rollers Forever (Promenade Productions), Mother Goose (Ayr Gaiety) and the UK and Ireland tour of Mamma Mia! She previously worked with National Theatre of Scotland on the UK Tour of Glasgow Girls (National Theatre of Scotland, Pachamama Productions and Raw Material).

Aron Dochard playing Finlay. Aron recently appeared in Department Q (Netflix/Left Bank Pictures), Andor (Disney and Lucasfilm) Bodies and The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix). His stage credits include Tennessee, Rose (Pleasance Theatre/Perth Theatre), Peter Pan (Hull Truck Theatre) and Life, Apparently (Hoxton Hall).

Madeline Greive, Ensemble. Recent stage credits include Starving (Raw Material Arts and A Play, a Pie and a Pint), Ship Rats and Welcome to Bannockburn (A Play, a Pie and a Pint). She is a regular performer at the South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture pantomime, appearing in Jack and the Beanstalk, Mother Goose and Cinderella most recently. She will appear in the new BBC legal drama Counsels later in 2026.

Shonagh Murray is the Performing Musical Director. Shonagh was most recently Musical Director for the acclaimed Ballad Lines at the Southwark Playhouse. Other recent credits include The Great Gatsby (Pitlochry Festival Theatre & Derby Theatre), Oor Wullie (Noisemaker, Dundee Rep Theatre) and The Snow Queen (Royal Lyceum Theatre). Composer credits include Nessie (Pitlochry Festival Theatre & Capital Theatres) and Armour (A Play, a Pie and Pint). She previously worked with National Theatre of Scotland as the Associate Musical Director of Orphans.

Stand and Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit-In premieres at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow in April 2026 before touring to venues across Scotland, with performances in June 2026 at the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock, not far from the site of the original Lee Jeans factory.

Frances Poet, writer, said, “My first conversations with NTS about this project started back in 2020. This real-life win for an underestimated workforce felt hugely timely then but, somewhat surprisingly, in each year of development the play has felt increasingly resonant. 1981 was a time of banging pop hits but also economic crisis and the steady erosion of legal rights. The predominantly female employees at the Lee Jeans factory in Greenock faced the injustice of having a multinational corporation write off their livelihoods in the ruthless pursuit of profit. In deciding to make a stand, these women discovered a sense of agency they hadn't known before and found their voice. It is my privilege as a writer to amplify that voice for audiences today in this exciting NTS and Tron Theatre Scottish tour. I hope audiences will feel as inspired as I have by the women I have got to know through this process and whose stories we tell in the play. They show us that no matter how helpless and insignificant we might feel against a powerful enemy, it is still possible for us to be agents for change.”

Paul English, story consultant, said, “Growing up in Inverclyde in the 1980's, the threat of unemployment and the fight to keep industries and communities alive in towns on the Clyde was everywhere. These women won that fight.

Over the years, I've covered the story of their enduring legacy, and each time I've been struck by their solidarity, pride, humour and dignity, as well as the scope of what they achieved. It's great to be part of this team bringing their inspiring story to the stage.”

Maggie Wallace, Lee Jeans worker, said, “This production means a lot to everyone who was part of the Sit In. We had no idea at the time that it would go down in history. It seems like yesterday and it's still so fresh in my mind. Now with this production everyone has a chance to come along and step back in time to watch history in the making with a great story brought to life on stage with a mix of great humour, sharing what it meant to be part of a union in the workforce. I can't wait, I am so excited.”

Factory shop steward Helen Monaghan said:, “What we all did was very brave, and it's great to have the story told of what all the women did at the factory. Every one of them deserves recognition for it. I was only as strong as they were.”

CALL OUT

NTS and the Tron Theatre are issuing a call out to see whether it is possible to create a definitive list of all those involved in the 1981 strike, so they can be named and honoured in the production. Relevant people can find out more and register via the National Theatre of Scotland website. They will be invited to a special event ahead of a performance at the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock, concluding the tour.

Jemima Levick, director, said, “It's an honour to tell the story of these women, who quietly changed history from a factory in Greenock by staying true to what they believed in. They saved a community and proved that resistance and protest can win out. It's about time their story and their success is celebrated with songs from the era and audiences of now. We would love to be able to name all the women and men involved in the strike in the show so really hope that family members and workers from the factory at the time will get in contact with us so we can pay tribute.”

Lesley Davidson, Co-Director Beacon Arts Centre said, "We are delighted to host Stand & Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit-in at the Beacon. This powerful production marks an important anniversary for Inverclyde and offers a fitting tribute to the Lee Jeans workers - the majority of whom were women - whose courage showed the extraordinary strength that comes from standing together. We're especially proud to welcome some of these women to Greenock to see their story brought to life on stage."

