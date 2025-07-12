Cyrus Deboo Will Bring THERE’S SOMETHING SERIOUSLY WRONG WITH CYRUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cyrus Deboo is a happy American Indian-Persian gay man born to immigrant parents. The happy part of all that hasn’t always been a constant though. It has taken a lot for him to get to that bit. In There’s Something Seriously Wrong with Cyrus he tells the sometimes turbulent, frequently hilarious and always authentic story of how he did it.

Navigating the complexities of his identity, Cyrus takes audiences on this intimate journey of self-discovery and acceptance. Imagine Ab Fab meets Gavin & Stacey, There’s Something Seriously Wrong With Cyrus is a heartfelt exploration of identity, culture and belonging, set to the tunes of Madonna and Taylor Swift. This is a tale of breaking free from expectations, risking being true to oneself, accepting that nobody is just one thing, and ultimately learning how to live unapologetically and to celebrate the universal quest for belonging whilst loving yourself for who you are.

Cyrus Deboo’s solo comedy show has previously wowed audiences and critics alike at Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it received a nomination for the Zephyr Zest Award, the Soaring Solo STARS Series and the Santa Monica Playhouse Binge Fringe Festival. The show was also selected for performances at New York’s United Solo Festival and at Orlando Fringe, where it won the Hottest Bitch Award.

Cyrus Deboo is an LA-based actor, writer, and performer originally from Seattle, Washington. His TV credits began with small recurring roles on General Hospital and Port Charles and continued with appearances on CSI: Las Vegas, How to Get Away with Murder, and How I Met Your Mother, in addition to dozens of commercials including Prego, AT&T, Lowe's, and Dell. He studied for many years with Eric Morris and most recently started training at UCB Improv before his idea of a one-man show was inspired by meeting Jessica Lynn Johnson at Soaring Solo Studios.

Jessica Lynn Johnson is a published playwright, recipient of BEST NATIONAL SOLO ARTIST AWARD, Advisory Board Member of LA Women's Theatre Festival, Co-Producer of the Stars Solo Series & Joshua Tree Solo Theatre Festival, Founder of Soaring Solo Studios. Jessica has aided in the development, direction & producing of over 175 solo shows! As a performer, Jessica has “edu-tained” international audiences touring her own one person shows Ze and Oblivious to Everyone for over 15 years. Jessica's projects have been awarded Top Of The Fringe, HFF Encore Producer Awards, TVolution Best Solo Performance, Larry Cornwall Award for Musical Excellence & several other accolades! Jessica was also nominated for the Female Director of Distinction in Theatre by Girl Trip LLC at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival, nominated as Best Director of a Play by Broadway World 2023 & awarded the Rainbow Award 2024 by the LA Women's Theatre Festival. www.SoaringSoloStudios.com

This year Fringe Management is celebrating 25 years at the Fringe. Over the past quarter-century they have produced over 125 shows under the stewardship of Michael Blaha and Nigel Miles-Thomas. Michael and Nigel first met in 1990 when they planned and produced the first Hollywood pantomime Cinderella starring Zsa Zsa Gabor. They were the founding producers of The Pajama Men and have presented the Spinal Tap and The Simpsons legend Harry Shearer to Edinburgh Fringe audiences. They won a Fringe First in 2001 with Runt. Their production of Blood of the Lamb won the Critics Award at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe.