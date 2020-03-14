BWW Review: THE METAMORPHOSIS, Tron Theatre, Glasgow

Based on a story by Franz Kafka, The Metamorphosis is the latest work from Glasgow-based theatre company Vanishing Point. When Gregor Samsa (Sam Stopford) wakes up one morning, he finds that he has transformed into a large insect and can no longer function as he needs to.

Gregor's family have relied on him for a long time and his job as a delivery man is the only source of income for them. Mark Melville's sound design gives the impression that Gregor is hearing their words of concern through the door as though he is listening to them underwater. Soon, they grow frustrated and angry with his refusal to leave his room and far less understanding as they realise the impact it will have on themselves. The insect (played by Nic Guerzoni) only speaks Spanish and Gregor's family cannot communicate with it. Gregor is confined to his filthy room, unable to ask for the help he needs.

As is typical of Vanishing Point productions, The Metamorphosis is a visual treat. Taking place mostly in Gregor's bedroom, Kenneth MacLeod's design is gloomy and haunting as his family appear muted through the frosted glass. The Metamorphosis runs the risk of becoming unrelentingly bleak but it is made hugely enjoyable by the talented cast and beautiful design.

The Metamorphosis runs at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow until 21 March and then tours around Scotland.





