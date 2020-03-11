BWW Review: CURTAINS, King's Theatre, Glasgow

It's press night for a western themed musical about Robin Hood and when the leading lady mysteriously drops dead after the bows, everybody in the theatre is a suspect. Lieutenant Frank Cioffi (Jason Manford) is the detective investigating the murder and he commands that nobody can leave the building until the murder is solved.

Strangely enough, the murder isn't the biggest problem the cast have. Their production is a disaster and the reviews are not kind. A critic for the Boston Globe offers to give them a second chance and the role is urgently recast as they scramble to try and save the show. However, they have their work cut out for them as the bodies start to pile up...

Manford is perfect for the role of Lieutenant Cioffi as he has the comedic elements down to a fine art but also has the vocal ability to pull off the big numbers. Rebecca Lock is excellent as Carmen Bernstein- a producer who doesn't see why a little murder should stop their show. A huge part of what makes this show such a treat to watch is the fantastic cast. The songs with the full company are a dream due to the wealth of talent onstage.

There's something refreshingly different about Curtains. It has all the trademarks of an excellent murder mystery play but with such sharp humour. The musical numbers are excellent and the songs are impossibly catchy as well as witty. I was particularly fond of "What Kind Of Man" which is a scathing take down of theatre critics.

It might not be as well known as Kander and Ebb's other musicals such as Cabaret and Chicago but Curtains is a heartwarming delight of a show made all the more impressive by such a great cast.

Curtains is at the King's Theatre, Glasgow until 14 March.

Photo credit: Richard Davenport





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories