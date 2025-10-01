BEYOND MONET and BEYOND VAN GOGH Open in Edinburgh Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two immersive experiences which bring the work of a pair of iconic artists to life in mesmerising and moving fashion are set to open in Edinburgh next month.

Beyond Monet and Beyond Van Gogh come to the Royal Highland Centre from Saturday, 29 November 2025 to Friday, 2 January 2026 – with Edinburgh hosting the Scottish premiere of the experience which celebrates the work of ‘Father of Impressionism' Claude Monet.

The immersive spectaculars will be staged on different days throughout the five-week run and tickets for both are being sold separately.

Each experience will include the chance to exit the main 10,000sq ft immersive space through captivating pair of new reflection rooms which extend the magical world of both artists.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience celebrates the groundbreaking work of the ‘Father of Impressionism' in mesmerising and colourful fashion.

In the immersive impressionist extravaganza, cutting-edge technology breathes new life into more than 400 of the legendary French painter's canvases, taking visitors on a spectacular and unforgettable audio-visual journey through his captivating and colourful world.

Beyond Monet brings together some of the artist's most famous paintings – including Poppies, Impression: Sunrise and his exquisite Water Lilies series – with lesser-known works which all swirl around the space, offering a fresh and exciting new look at much-loved masterpieces and a deeper connection with Monet, his subjects and his innovative technique.

Taking inspiration from Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris, the designated home of Monet's works, visitors can freely roam the Infinity Room where they are transported inside the paintings themselves to the accompaniment of a moving original score.

Meanwhile, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience brings together more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history's most influential artists, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they came alive around them.

The visit is also enhanced by the addition of two ‘reflection' rooms. Art lovers will be able to enjoy walking through both these exquisite spaces – Waterlily Alley, an enchanting recreation of Monet's gardens at Giverny, and a bloom-flanked Sunflower Alley paying tribute to Vincent Van Gogh – whichever of the two experiences they have tickets for.

Edinburgh visitors are only the second to experience the new spaces which received their world premiere in Liverpool this summer.

This is Annerin Productions' third visit to Scotland following Beyond Van Gogh at Glasgow's SEC in 2024 – where it won critical acclaim and was seen by 50,000 visitors, and the same experience's residency at the P&J Live in Aberdeen this summer.

It is the first time the entertainment company has staged anything in Edinburgh.

The Royal Highland Centre is Scotland's biggest indoor and outdoor venue. Located at Ingliston to the west of Edinburgh city centre, it welcomes more than one million visitors a year and delivers some of the biggest events in Scotland.

It makes it the perfect location for Beyond Monet and Beyond Van Gogh, with both multimedia extravaganzas featuring an immersive room which is 10,000sq ft in size.

The centre is also perfectly positioned with good transport links including the A8, the motorway network and Edinburgh Airport.

Along with general entry there are a range of other ticket options including special family tickets and ‘parent and child' tickets which offer great savings on individual prices.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “Preparations are well advanced for our first visit to Edinburgh, bringing not one but two memorable experiences to this fantastic city.

“Beyond Van Gogh has been enjoyed by seven million people across the world so far and offers visitors the chance to experience Vincent's visionary view of the world around him, while at the same time learning more about the man who left us these amazing artworks to enjoy.

“And Beyond Monet is a stunning show packed with many of his most important and most powerful artworks, immersing art lovers in his revolutionary impressionist landscape and accompanied by a wonderfully evocative soundtrack.

“I'm also delighted Edinburgh visitors will be able to experience our fabulous new reflection rooms. They are stunning, and full of incredible detail which is down to the vision of Normal Studio, based in Montreal, and the UK's Production Solutions.

“Whether you choose to visit Beyond Van Gogh or Beyond Monet – or to experience both – I can guarantee a wonderful day out for all the family. I know it's going to be a very special festive season at the Royal Highland Centre.”