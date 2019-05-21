AMERICAN IDIOT Comes to The King's

Green Day's American Idiot returns to the King's next week as part of a special 10th anniversary tour.

The ground breaking Tony award-winning rock musical with music by punk-pop and multi Grammy award-winning band Green Day will open on Tuesday 28 May and run until Saturday 1 June.

This story of youthful disillusion and mistrust of society and government has never been more current; particularly with the modern parallels in the USA where school children have mobilised to form an impressive campaign for gun law reform.

The musical's hit songs include "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "21 Guns," "Wake Me Up When September Ends," "Holiday" and the blockbuster title track "American Idiot" from Green Day's 2004 Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album. Also included are several songs from Green Day's 2009 release "21st Century Breakdown," and an unreleased love song, "When It's Time."

Leading the cast is: Waterloo Road's Tom Milner as Johnny; 2013's X Factor third place runner-up Luke Friend as St Jimmy; and 2016 X Factor finalist Sam Lavery as Whatsername.

The cast is completed by: Glenn Adamson (Theo); Laura Marie Benson (Lesley); Jennifer Caldwell (Swing); Joshua Dowen (Tunny); Raquel Jones (Extraordinary Girl); Daniel Law (Swing); Rory Maguire (Gerard); Shekinah McFarlane (Alysha); Siobhan O'Driscoll (Heather); Samuel Pope (Will); Alexandra Robinson (Libby); and Christian Tyler-Wood (Declan).

Winner of two Tony Awards and the 2010 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Show Album, American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world. The show, which premiered in December 2009 at Berkeley Rep Theatre, features the music of Green Day with the lyrics of its lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer.

American Idiot The Musical is directed and choreographed by Racky Plews, with musical supervision by Richard Morris, design by Sara Perks, sound by Chris Whybrow and lighting by Tim Deiling. The production is produced by Selladoor Worldwide and presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.





