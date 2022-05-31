A PROBLEM SHARED Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Star of stage, screen and lockdown live-stream, BGT Semi-Finalist, Myra DuBois is bringing her benevolently empathetic mix of sage advice and relaxation tips to Edinburgh, presented as only Myra can, in her show A Problem Shared. Featuring everything you've come to love and expect from Myra including her distinct brand of warm, unbridled kindness, she utilises her ... 'unique'... people skills to heal the trauma of her wounded public.

This show has already helped thousands all over the world

including many world-famous celebrities.

Myra herself shall lead meditations, contemplations, and pontifications as she selflessly takes on the woes of both her celebrity guests and adoring audience of AdMyras.

A Problem Shared was originally conceived for The Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2020 but took on a life of its own, with thousands of new devoted fans discovering Myra online in lockdown. Now the South Yorkshire Rose returns to the people in person.

Having left her native South Yorkshire in 2008 for the bright lights of London's burlesque clubs and gay bars, Myra's recent accolades include being shortlisted for Best Character or Improv at the 2019 Chortle Awards and BEST IMPROV/MUSIC SHOW at the 2022 Leicester Comedy Festival Awards. She won BEST FEMALE VILLAIN at the 2020 Great British Panto Awards, but all that's behind her now. She's "bust a gut funny" according to Graham Norton and "hilarious" if you ask John Bishop.

Myra also counts Rylan Clark, Christine Bianco and Richard E Grant amongst her fans. Sir Tim Rice said Myra's rendition of his song 'I Know Him So Well' was "Definitive".

Myra made her critically acclaimed solo Edinburgh Festival debut with Self AdMyra in 2016 which went on to tour the UK, generating AdMyras across the nation. She also supported Bianca Del Rio on her UK tour in 2017, 2018 and 2022 playing renowned venues such as The Hammersmith Apollo and The Liverpool Empire.

On TV you may have seen Myra on BBC1's The John Bishop Show and she was as regular panellist on C5's Celebrity Big Brother's Bit on the Side. Her last show 'DEAD FUNNY' debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 before a two week run at the Sydney Opera House in 2020 and a UK tour in 2021 which featured a date at the Garrick Theatre London's West End which was filmed for streaming on NextUp Comedy.

Myra Dubois: A Problem Shared plays at the Dairy Room at Underbelly Bristo Square (venue 302) from August 3 - 28.

More information at https://www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/events/event/myra-dubois