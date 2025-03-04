Full Cast Set For RESTLESS NATIVES: The Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A first stage adaptation of the iconic Scottish film Restless Natives is set to open this year. A newly-confirmed cast of Scottish stage talent will be hitting the roads this Spring.

Leading the cast as Will and Ronnie, AKA The Clown and The Wolfman, will be young stars Kyle Gardiner and Finlay McKillop, with Olivier-nominated Kirsty MacLaren as Margot.

The multi-talented ensemble cast will feature some of Scotland's most exciting stage talent, including Robin Campbell, Ailsa Davidson, Caroline Deyga, Stuart Edgar, Sarah Galbraith, Ava MacKinnon, Alan McHugh, and Harry Ward.

Produced and directed by the same team who made the cult classic 1985 film alongside co-producers Perth Theatre, Restless Natives: The Musical sees the iconic outlaw duo, the Clown and the Wolfman, ride again in a new stage musical. It continues the enduring legacy of one of the films that paved the way for a boom of Scottish cinema.

Rebelling against their drab urban lives, intrepid underdogs Ronnie and Will become Highland Highwaymen, holding up buses and winning international renown, fleecing tourists with charm and panache. Tour guide Margot believes these Robin Hood heroes can restore national pride, but the police are closing in. Will this be the end of the story - or the beginning of a legend?

Writers Ninian Dunnett, Michael Hoffman and Andy Paterson, with composer Tim Sutton, deliver a not-to-be-missed production with music inspired by the songs and spirit of Big Country, that will delight devotees of the original - and capture the hearts of a new generation.

Restless Natives: The Musical will premiere at Perth Theatre from Saturday 26 April (previews 24 -26) until Saturday 10 May, before heading out on tour at selected Scottish venues including Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling, His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen, Eden Court in Inverness, and The King's Theatre in Glasgow.

From 07 to 22 June Restless Natives: The Musical will also kick-off a three-month summer programme of theatre, music and film at Edinburgh's Leith Theatre, the first theatre production to call the venue its home since 2018. The summer programme will be co-commissioned by Restless Natives: The Musical producers Andy Paterson and Wild Yak Productions, and the Leith Theatre Trust team, with the return of audiences to the building marking a significant milestone for the venue.

Tickets for performances in Perth, Stirling, Aberdeen, Inverness, and Glasgow are on-sale now. Tickets for Leith Theatre will be on sale at a future date.

