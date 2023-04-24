WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Announces Sarasota Engagement This December

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 24, 2023  
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," a theatrical experience, will be coming to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota on Sunday, December 17 at 7 p.m. The live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win at "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel. At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! because there are audience games too!

VIP Packages will also available, and they give fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel. For more information, visit www.WheelofFortuneLive.com.

Tickets are $37-$72 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

Pat and Vanna will not be on tour, and the hosts for this engagement will be announced at a later date. "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.




