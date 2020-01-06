Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Presents Cornell Gunter's Coasters, The Platters, and The Drifters

It's not a concert...it's a party! On Wednesday, January 22 at 8 p.m., spend a nostalgic evening saluting three of the world's most beloved musical groups who were instrumental in creating the rock & roll/doo wop sound: Cornell Gunter's Coasters ("Charlie Brown," "Yakety Yak," "Poison Ivy"); The Platters featuring four of America's premier singers performing their greatest hits ("Only You," "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes," "The Great Pretender"); and The Drifters, one of rock 'n' roll's founding vocal groups touring the U.S. again under the auspices of their original management team with their 50 year catalog of hits ("Under the Boardwalk," "Up on the Roof," "This Magic Moment" and "On Broadway").

The show opens with Cornell Gunter's Coasters. While none of the original members remain in the group, the ensemble stays true to their original musicality and humor. The group is as much of a comedy act as they are a singing group, incorporating "riotous on-stage antics" into their performances.

The event continues with four of America's premier singers performing as The Platters. While the original Platters have passed on, their music remains very much appreciated as a mainstay of popular American music, and both the male and female lead singers of the group preserve the essence of the classic rock 'n' roll ballad.

The Drifters conclude the tour de force program. The Drifters were the first musical group to sell two million records. Celebrating their 50-year music catalogue, the Drifters were in the first class of rock 'n' roll legends to be initiated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as being the first African American group to be inducted.

Tickets are $32-$62. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 263-6726. This show is sponsored by Wilde Lexus Sarasota. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





