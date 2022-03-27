Van Wezel Announces 2022-2023 Subscription Series

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is excited to announce the 2022-2023 Season Subscription Series, featuring a spectacular array of Broadway productions, Dance performances and Subscriber Specials.

Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, expresses her enthusiasm as we enter a "A Whole New World" this upcoming season: "I am thrilled to announce the 2022-2023 Subscription Series featuring 10 Broadway shows with 4 Sarasota premieres, 4 amazing dance shows and 5 subscriber specials. These include the Sarasota Premieres of Disney's Aladdin (January 24-29), a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle, the long-awaited performance of Blue Man Group (January 31 - February 1), featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, and finally, Mean Girls (April 11-16), the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde).

"Our Dance series features Momix: Alice (February 8), the internationally acclaimed dancer-illusionists who will journey down the rabbit hole with a stunning reimagining of Lewis Carroll's novel Alice in Wonderland, and Pilobolus (March 7), which will celebrate its 50th anniversary by turning tradition sideways and bringing its past into the future through their dance. Please join us for another exhilarating season!"

The Broadway Series includes the universal tale of fame, fortune and murder Chicago (November 29-30), the thrilling classic My Fair Lady (December 13-15), the beloved movie turned live production Legally Blonde (January 4-5) and the mesmerizing and powerful reinvention of Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour (January 10-12), which opens the new leg of the tour at the Van Wezel, the timeless story of Disney's Aladdin (January 24-29) and his wondrous flying carpet and comedic Genie, and the worldwide smash-hit phenomenon Blue Man Group (January 31 - February 1). The thrills of Broadway continue with the Sarasota Premiere of the ridiculously clever Tootsie (February 13-15), the wickedly funny Mean Girls (April 11-16), the record-breaking and beloved multiple Tony Award-winner Cats (April 18-20), and lastly, the iconic 9 to 5 (May 2-3).

The Dance Series includes the widely acclaimed Momix: Alice (February 8), the universally renowned dance company Ailey II (February 23), the fresh and vibrant Pilobolus 50th Anniversary (March 7) and the absolutely stunning music and dance of a full-length story Ballet to be announced.

Subscriber Specials include one of our holiday crowd favorites Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert (January 2), the heart-warming Waitress (January 18-19), "Broadway Heaven" and annual sell-out 113 Years of Broadway (March 6), an all-new production of The Mikado (March 9) and the inspiring jukebox musical On Your Feet (March 14-15), featuring the music of Gloria Estefan.