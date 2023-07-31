The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Dates for 2023-2024 Benefit Events

The 2024 Hermitage Greenfield Prize will be presented at Michael's On East in Sarasota as part of a weekend of events surrounding this distinguished national prize.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Review: CHICAGO at Loveland's Center Performing Arts Theatre Photo 2 Review: CHICAGO at Loveland's Center Performing Arts Theatre
Interview: Sharon Preston-Folta of LITTLE SATCHMO at Photo 3 Interview: Sharon Preston-Folta of LITTLE SATCHMO at
Art Center Sarasota's New Exhibitions Feature The Work Of Three Artists, A Juried Show, an Photo 4 Art Center Sarasota's New Exhibitions Feature The Work Of Three Artists, A Juried Show, and Artists Talks

The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Dates for 2023-2024 Benefit Events

The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Dates for 2023-2024 Benefit Events

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) announced today that its annual Artful Lobster benefit will be held on Saturday, November 11th, 2023, from 11:30am to 2pm.

Now in its 15th year and coming on the heels of the Hermitage's 20th Anniversary season, this signature outdoor event raises valuable funds for the Hermitage's renowned artist residency program. The Artful Lobster is the only Hermitage benefit to take place on the grounds of the historic Gulf front campus – outdoors beneath a large tent – located at 6660 Manasota Key Road in Englewood.

Michael's On East offers a delicious lobster feast, with performances from renowned Hermitage Fellows. This year's event will be co-chaired by new Hermitage trustee Terry Brackett and longtime Hermitage supporters Suzette & Tim Flood.

Ticket information and additional details are now available at: Click Here.

Then in the spring, the 16th annual Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner will be held on Sunday, April 14th, 2024, starting at 6pm at Michael's On East in Sarasota. This elegant annual dinner heralds the jury-selected recipient of this prestigious prize, which will be awarded this season in the discipline of theater. The Hermitage Greenfield Prize (HGP) is a distinguished national commission awarded by the Hermitage Artist Retreat in partnership with the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation; the award rotates annually among theater, music, and visual art. The 2024 HGP winner's newly commissioned work will have its first public presentation in Sarasota in the spring of 2026. Ticket information and additional details will be announced later in the year. For sponsorship inquiries, call (941)475-2098, Ext. 2.




RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
The Van Wezel Included on the Florida Trust for Historic Preservations Floridas 11 To Save Photo
The Van Wezel Included on the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation's 'Florida's 11 To Save List'

The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation recently announced that the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has been added to the 2023 Florida's 11 to Save, a list of the most threatened historic properties in the state. The initiative highlights endangered historic sites throughout Florida as nominated by the public and is an important step in advocating for their preservation.

2
EnsembleNEWSRQ Will Welcome Kate Mulligan As The Groups First General Manager Photo
EnsembleNEWSRQ Will Welcome Kate Mulligan As The Group's First General Manager

For the first time in its nine-year history, ensembleNEWSRQ (enSRQ) is adding a general manager to its staff. A professional musician and an entrepreneurial and vision-driven leader who reimagines and transforms arts organizations to help them achieve their mission, Kate Mulligan most recently served as the executive director of Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey.

3
The Glenridge at Palmer Ranch Awards 18 Scholarships to Outstanding Staff Members and Thei Photo
The Glenridge at Palmer Ranch Awards 18 Scholarships to Outstanding Staff Members and Their Families

For the past 13 years, The Glenridge at Palmer Ranch has awarded outstanding staff members and their children funds to pursue higher education and learning opportunities. The late Mary Nesbit, a former dean of The Glenridge Academy, a lifelong learning program at The Glenridge, launched the scholarship initiative in 2010 with two $600 individual scholarships.

4
Florida Studio Theatre Extends DIVAS THREE, A Celebration Of The Great Female Vocalists Fr Photo
Florida Studio Theatre Extends DIVAS THREE, A Celebration Of The Great Female Vocalists From The 60s Through The 90s

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre has announced the extension of Divas Three, a dynamic music revue celebrating four decades of hits by some of music's most influential women. Called “Stunning” by Venice Gondolier-Sun and “Thrilling” by Total Theater, Divas Three features more than two dozen songs made famous by such musical icons as Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Carole King, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Divas Three
Florida Studio Theatre (7/11-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Manatee Performing Arts Center (8/10-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Surfer Boys
Florida Studio Theatre (6/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Creedence Clearwater Remixed!
Florida Studio Theatre (8/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago
The Loveland Center Venice Campus (7/19-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors
Florida Studio Theatre (8/02-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents Fast Times at John Hughes High
BOWNE'S LAB (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents The End of the World: An Improvised Disaster Movie
BOWNE'S LAB (9/02-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Graduate
The Players Centre (8/17-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents As Seen on TV: An Improvised Sitcom
BOWNE'S LAB (8/05-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You