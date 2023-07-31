The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Dates for 2023-2024 Benefit Events

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) announced today that its annual Artful Lobster benefit will be held on Saturday, November 11th, 2023, from 11:30am to 2pm.

Now in its 15th year and coming on the heels of the Hermitage's 20th Anniversary season, this signature outdoor event raises valuable funds for the Hermitage's renowned artist residency program. The Artful Lobster is the only Hermitage benefit to take place on the grounds of the historic Gulf front campus – outdoors beneath a large tent – located at 6660 Manasota Key Road in Englewood.

Michael's On East offers a delicious lobster feast, with performances from renowned Hermitage Fellows. This year's event will be co-chaired by new Hermitage trustee Terry Brackett and longtime Hermitage supporters Suzette & Tim Flood.

Ticket information and additional details are now available at: Click Here.

Then in the spring, the 16th annual Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner will be held on Sunday, April 14th, 2024, starting at 6pm at Michael's On East in Sarasota. This elegant annual dinner heralds the jury-selected recipient of this prestigious prize, which will be awarded this season in the discipline of theater. The Hermitage Greenfield Prize (HGP) is a distinguished national commission awarded by the Hermitage Artist Retreat in partnership with the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation; the award rotates annually among theater, music, and visual art. The 2024 HGP winner's newly commissioned work will have its first public presentation in Sarasota in the spring of 2026. Ticket information and additional details will be announced later in the year. For sponsorship inquiries, call (941)475-2098, Ext. 2.