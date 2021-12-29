THE CHOIR OF MAN Comes to the Van Wezel in January 2022

THE CHOIR OF MAN will perform at the Van Wezel on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. as part of the highly anticipated return to the United States for their 2022 North American tour! Tickets are on sale now.

Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up one hour of indisputable joy for all ages! It's a party and a concert. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, THE CHOIR OF MAN has something for everyone. A multi-talented cast of nine handsome guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we've all missed so much over the last year: your local pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action.

One of the show's producers, Nic Doodson says, "After spending months at home during the pandemic, the boys hit the road in early 2021 and took Australia, New Zealand and UK by storm. After sold out engagements in markets and venues in multiple international markets, including the Sydney Opera House, our sights are now set a return to the states for this all-new 2022 tour. We will be playing numerous return engagements as well as brand new markets."

Audiences of all ages can expect to hear hits from Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The all-European cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show.

Tickets are $22-$57 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.