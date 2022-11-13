Spotlight Kids to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR This Month

Drew Cohen, president and Chief Executive Officer of Music Theatre International has announced that Sarasota and Bradenton streets will be filled by the smell of rebellion when Spotlight Kids presents Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR. Based on the beloved book "Matilda" by Roald Dahl and adapted from the award-winning full-length musical, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR. tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

"One of my favorite moments early on in the show is when Matilda sings, 'Even if you are little you can do a lot'. It's such a powerful reminder for each of us, tall and small, to take ownership in how we can create our reality," says Cohen. "Through the process of putting on this musical, these students are doing just that: they are joining together and working hard to create this extraordinary event for their community. We think they deserve a standing ovation for all their work," he adds.

Spotlight Kids will present Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR. on November 19th at 5:00pm and November 20th at 2:00pm at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25. For more information: www.spotlightkids.biz. Those who attend just may receive the biggest hug in the world, one that even might hug all the air out of them.

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR. is adapted from the full-length musical which was based on the book by Roald Dahl, and features a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The show opened on the West End in 2011 and made its Broadway premiere in 2013. The musical earned seven Olivier Awards, including "Best New Musical," and five Tony awards, including The Tony for "Best Book of a Musical."

Matilda, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, lives with cruel parents who find her to be a nuisance, a lousy little worm, and a bore. When Matilda enters her first term at school, she captures the attention of Miss Honey, a kind teacher, and the two form a wonderful friendship. Unfortunately, the school is ruled by a tempestuous and mean headmistress named Miss Trunchbull, who hates children and delivers cruel and unjust punishments to all her charges. Matilda is determined to change her story, but will her cleverness and courage be enough to withstand the reign of Miss Trunchbull?

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, 212-541-4684, mtishows.com.

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser, and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City (mtishows.com), with additional offices in London (MTI Europe: mtishows.co.uk, mtishows.eu), and Melbourne (MTI Australasia: mtishows.com.au).