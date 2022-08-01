Scotty McCreery Will Perform at the Van Wezel in February

Hit country artist Scotty McCreery brings his newest tour to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m.

McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. He recently released his fifth studio album Same Truck. The first two singles from the album, "You Time" and "Damn Strait," have each hit No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts. McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on the album.

The North Carolina native achieved new heights in the last few years by earning three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified "Five More Minutes," the RIAA Platinum-certified "This Is It," which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Gold-certified "In Between." McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the "40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018."

McCreery's current combined album sales surpass 3 million copies. He's earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and two Gold singles; won the 10th season of "American Idol" in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year ("The Trouble with Girls") in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year three times (in 2015 for "See You Tonight," in 2018 for "Five More Minutes," and in 2019 for "This is It"); a Carolina Beach Music Award for National Dance/Shag Song of the Year ("Barefootin'") in 2018; and the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for One of the Top Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written ("Five More Minutes") in 2018. McCreery released his first book, Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream, in 2016; it was re-released in paperback in 2020.

Tickets for Scotty McCreery at the Van Wezel are $33.75 - $87.25 can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of ten or more should contact 941-263-6726.