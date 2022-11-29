Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Barancik Foundation

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nov. 29, 2022  

Sarasota Orchestra has been awarded a ­­­­­$65,000 grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation to bolster the programming of the 2022-2023 season. Sarasota Orchestra's mission is to engage, educate and enrich the community through high-quality, live musical experiences.

This generous grant from Barancik Foundation provides essential support for Sarasota Orchestra's full artistic season, which began in October 2022 and runs through May 2023. Sarasota Orchestra's season of programming includes performances in a variety of venues and formats and is comprised of concerts in five different series: Masterworks, Discoveries, Chamber Soirées, Pops and Great Escapes. The season also features the ever-popular Outdoor Pops concerts at Ed Smith Stadium.

"We are grateful for the tremendous support from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, which is a testament to the significance of our mission and the impact of our programs in our shared community. We are honored to have Barancik Foundation as a valued partner," said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna.

In addition to the Orchestra's concert season, Barancik Foundation support will help subsidize the costs associated with Sarasota Orchestra's extensive education programs, which include the Youth Orchestra Program, Summer Music Camp, and Young Artists Competition. Furthermore, this grant will enable the continuation of the family-friendly On the Road with SO: Parks and Partners community concerts and keep them free for the public.

"Chuck and Margie loved the Orchestra, and its terrific performances always buoyed their spirits," said Teri A Hansen, Barancik Foundation's CEO and president. "They also were all about education and it is wonderful to see so much of the foundation's support going towards up-and-coming young performers."

To learn more about Sarasota Orchestra's 2022-2023 season and programs, visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.



