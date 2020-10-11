Sarasota Opera Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY - BALLET FILM
The screening takes place on October 18, 2020 as part of the HD at the Opera House series.
This sumptuous ballet, choreographed by the great Rudolph Nureyev, returns to the stage with magnificent sets created by Oscar winner Franca Squarciapino, and Felix Korobov conducting the extraordinary score by Tchaikovsky.
International superstar Polina Semionova stars as the lovely Princess Aurora, who after being cursed by an evil fairy (Beatrice Carbone), must fall into a death-like sleep until a handsome prince (Timofej Andrijashenko) awakens her with a kiss. From Teatro La Scala.
Running Time: 3h 30m (includes one intermission)
Learn more and book at https://tickets.sarasotaopera.org/3879/4866.
Cast
- Princess Aurora Polina Semionova
- Désiré Timofej Andrijashenko
- King Florestan XXIV Alessandro Grillo
- The Queen Marta Romagna
- Catalabutte, the master of cerimonies Riccardo Massimi
- The Lilac Fairy Emanuela Montanari
- Carabosse, the evil fairy Beatrice Carbone
- Seven Fairies Martina Arduino, Alessandra Vassallo, Gaia Andreanò, Caterina Bianchi, Agnese Di Clemente, Maria Celeste Losa, Nicoletta Manni
- Their knights Gabriele Corrado, Christian Fagetti, Andrea Risso, Andrea Crescenzi, Mattia Semperboni, Emanuele Cazzato, Walter Madau
- Four Princes Marco Agostino, Gioacchino Starace, Edoardo Caporaletti, Nicola Del Freo
- Princess's friends Vittoria Valerio, Alessandra Vassallo, Gaia Andreanò, Christelle Cennerelli, Marta Gerani, Caterina Bianchi, Alessia Auriemma, Agnese Di Clemente
- The Countess Deborah Gismondi
- The Duke Giuseppe Conte
- Puss in boots Federico Fresi
- The white cat Antonella Albano
- Blubird Daniele Antonangeli
- Princess Florine Vittoria Valerio