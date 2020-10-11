Sarasota Opera Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY - BALLET FILM

The screening takes place on October 18, 2020 as part of the HD at the Opera House series.

Sarasota Opera will present Sleeping Beauty - Ballet Film at Sarasota Opera House, as part of the HD at the Opera House series. The screening takes place on October 18, 2020.

This sumptuous ballet, choreographed by the great Rudolph Nureyev, returns to the stage with magnificent sets created by Oscar winner Franca Squarciapino, and Felix Korobov conducting the extraordinary score by Tchaikovsky.

International superstar Polina Semionova stars as the lovely Princess Aurora, who after being cursed by an evil fairy (Beatrice Carbone), must fall into a death-like sleep until a handsome prince (Timofej Andrijashenko) awakens her with a kiss. From Teatro La Scala.

Running Time: 3h 30m (includes one intermission)

Learn more and book at https://tickets.sarasotaopera.org/3879/4866.

Cast

Princess Aurora Polina Semionova

Désiré Timofej Andrijashenko

King Florestan XXIV Alessandro Grillo

The Queen Marta Romagna

Catalabutte, the master of cerimonies Riccardo Massimi

The Lilac Fairy Emanuela Montanari

Carabosse, the evil fairy Beatrice Carbone

Seven Fairies Martina Arduino, Alessandra Vassallo, Gaia Andreanò, Caterina Bianchi, Agnese Di Clemente, Maria Celeste Losa, Nicoletta Manni

Their knights Gabriele Corrado, Christian Fagetti, Andrea Risso, Andrea Crescenzi, Mattia Semperboni, Emanuele Cazzato, Walter Madau

Four Princes Marco Agostino, Gioacchino Starace, Edoardo Caporaletti, Nicola Del Freo

Princess's friends Vittoria Valerio, Alessandra Vassallo, Gaia Andreanò, Christelle Cennerelli, Marta Gerani, Caterina Bianchi, Alessia Auriemma, Agnese Di Clemente

The Countess Deborah Gismondi

The Duke Giuseppe Conte

Puss in boots Federico Fresi

The white cat Antonella Albano

Blubird Daniele Antonangeli

Princess Florine Vittoria Valerio

