Interview: Richard Westenberg of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL at Van Wezel

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE was created in collaboration with the one and only Neil Diamond, the man behind countless chart-topping hits. This uplifting tale tells the story of a Brooklyn kid who rose to fame as a celebrated musician, selling over 140 million albums worldwide. Neil Diamond's impressive catalogue of timeless classics, his well-deserved inductions into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, and his Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award all contribute to a narrative that was simply destined to sparkle under Broadway’s Spotlight.

We had the chance to catch up with a legend of the stage, Robert Westenberg, who plays Neil Diamond (Now), in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE. Having been on the stage since 1975 in various roles, Westenberg has much wisdom to impart. Having played this role in over 570 shows to date in this role, Westenberg is positively gleeful to continue his journey with this show. He is enthusiastic when he speaks to the audience’s reaction and the glory that comes from being in this role; “there is the personal and artistic impact to the show, and it is a joyful production. It is incredible, the positive response we get from every audience, and to be a part of that is so fulfilling and absolutely a privilege” Westenberg stated.

Interactions between individuals and the basis all of life stem from profound impulses. Entertaining, as Westenberg elucidates, serves to stir and prod audiences towards varied perspectives, fostering empathy for diverse human encounters. Theatre exists to evoke catharsis, provoke tension, and challenge societal norms. At its essence lies the responsibility to portray life's extremes on the theatrical stage, prompting a nuanced reflection on how this art form is perceived and discussed.

Famed for his wisdom on nurturing emerging stars, as he has created a stunning career for himself, he shared not one but two nuggets of advice for the next generation of performers:

Learn Self-Reliance: In the unpredictable landscape of show business, one must cultivate self-reliance. Maintain a delicate balance of vulnerability and resilience - bare your soul on stage while toughening up off-stage. It's crucial to embrace self-love and self-care, especially amidst unavoidable rejections. Seek support externally but remember that the most valuable source lies within yourself. Be Authentic: Developing inner strength paves the way for authenticity. Embrace your true self, even when it seems daunting or cliched. Discovering your unique identity is pivotal, as many individuals in the industry grapple with imitation. Your genuine essence and personal authenticity will shine through in your craft, carrying your work to greater heights.

We will be happy to welcome Westenberg back to our beautiful Sarasota shores as well as the dazzling production of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, accompanied by a talented cast and crew, to the Van Wezel on March 31st. Fortunately for us, the show will be running until April 4th, offering multiple opportunities to experience the magic. Grab your tickets quickly at https://www.vanwezel.org/events/detail/a-beautiful-noise.

