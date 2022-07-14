Remaining Summer Movies Announced at Sarasota Opera House With Additional and Rescheduled Movies

Sarasota Opera announces an added title in its "HD at the Opera House" series with a screening of "Der Rosenkavalier" on Sunday, September 25. This historic Salzburg Festival production stars legendary soprano Elisabeth Schwarzkopf. Sarasota Opera also rescheduled a film of Verdi's Rigoletto to September 11 (from May) with tickets for these "HD at the Opera House" films on sale for $22, and $20 for Sarasota Opera subscribers.

The "Classic Movies at the Opera House" series continues with To Kill a Mockingbird on Friday, July 22nd at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for each movie in this series are on sale for $12. (Complete remaining schedule is below.)

All seats are general admission. Sarasota Opera is a participant in #SafeArtsSarasota and will be following appropriate health and safety guidelines. At the present time the wearing of a N95, KN95, or KF94 mask is recommended when attending events at the Sarasota Opera House. Health and Safety guidelines will be adjusted should conditions change. Visit SarasotaOpera.org for more information.



Ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase tickets before arriving at the theater. Information and tickets can be found online at SarasotaOpera.org or by calling (941) 328-1300. Sarasota Opera subscribers who wish to receive the discounted HD at the Opera House tickets must contact the Sarasota Opera box office directly.

HD at Sarasota Opera House (Sundays at 1:30 p.m.)

Sunday, July 24, 1:30 p.m.

Swan Lake

The Royal Ballet's sumptuous production of this classic fairytale features a sublime score by Tchaikovsky with glittering designs by John MacFarlane. Original choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with additional choreography by Liam Scarlett and Sir Frederick Ashton. Principal dancers are Lauren Cuthbertson and William Bracewell. Running time 3 hours, 20 minutes.



Sunday, August 7, 1:30 p.m.

La traviata

Giuseppe Verdi's work of love and lust, life and death, is set in 19th century Paris in this Royal Opera House production. Directed by Richard Eyre, the cast includes Pretty Yende, Stephen Costello, Dimitri Platania, Kseniia Nikolaieva, David Shipley, Angela Simkin, Germán E. Alcántara, Andrés Presno, and Jeremy White. Running time: 3 hours, 40 minutes.



Sunday, August 21, 1:30 p.m.

Rusalka

Antonin Dvorak's most celebrated creation for the stage and inspired by the folktale Undine and Hans Christian Anderson's The Little Mermaid, is performed at Teatro Real, Madrid. Directed by Christof Loy and conducted by Ivor Bolton, the cast includes Asmik Grigorian, Eric Cutler, Karita Mattila, and Katarina Dalayman. Running time: 3 hours.

Sunday, September 11, 1:30 p.m. (Rescheduled from its original date in May.)

Rigoletto

This special video recording of Verdi's masterpiece celebrates 171 years since its premiere in 1851. Director Oliver Mears brings this timeless tragedy into the modern world in this Royal Opera House production, conducted by Sir Antonio Pappano. Cast includes Carlos Álvarez, Liparit Avetisyan, Lisette Oropesa, Brindley Sherratt, and Ramona Zaharia. Running time: 3 hours.

Sunday, September 25, 1:30 p.m. (Recently added to schedule.)

Der Rosenkavalier

This historic film hailed by the New York Times as "superb" is a shining example of a performance style and a musical art form that is truly immortal. Elisabeth Schwarzkopf stars in her signature role as the Marschallin in this Salzburg Festival production of Richard Strauss' great work. Also starring Sena Jurinac, Anneliese Rothenberger, Otto Edelmann. The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is conducted by Herbert von Karajan.

Classic Movies at the Opera House (Fridays at 7:30 p.m.)

Friday, July 22, 7:30 p.m.

To Kill a Mockingbird

This 1962 American drama film, directed by Robert Mulligan, is based on Harper Lee's 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Nominated for eight Academy Awards, the film won three, including Best Actor for Gregory Peck who played Atticus Finch. Also starring Mary Badham, Phillip Alford, John Megna, Ruth White, Paul Fix, and Brock Peters. Running time: 2 hours, 9 minutes.



Friday, August 5, 7:30 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof

This 1971 epic film centers on Tevye, a poor Jewish father living in Amatevka, who is faced with the challenge of marrying off his five daughters amidst growing tension in his village. Produced and directed by Norman Jewison, the film is an adaption of the 1964 musical and received eight Academy Award nominations, winning three. Starring Chaim Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Grey, Molly Picon, and Paul Mann. Running time: 2 hours, 39 minutes.



Friday, August 19, 7:30 p.m.

Double Indemnity

This 1944 crime film noir, directed by Billy Wilder, who co-wrote the screenplay with Raymond Chandler, stars Fred MacMurray as an insurance salesman, Barbara Stanwyck as a provocative housewife who is accused of killing her husband, and Edward G. Robinson as a claims adjuster whose job is to find false claims. Running time: 1 hours, 47 minutes.

Friday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.

Harvey

This 1950 comedy-drama, directed by Henry Koster, stars James Stewart and Josephine Hull. The story is about a man whose best friend is a pooka named Harvey, a 6 ft. 3 ½ inch tall white invisible rabbit, and the ensuing debacle when the man's sister tries to have him committed to a sanatorium. Running time: 1 hour, 44 minutes.